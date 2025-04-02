Solytics Partners Ranked #1 in Enterprise-Wide Risk Management by ChartisFCC50 2025

Global Leader in Financial Crime Risk Solutions Recognized for Innovation and Impact

Solytics Partners has been named the #1 ranked provider for Enterprise-Wide Risk Management (EWRM) in the Chartis Research Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) 2025 report. This recognition highlights Solytics Partners' leadership in delivering AI-driven financial crime risk management through its flagship platform, RiskAssessment Vault.

In addition to topping the EWRM category, Solytics Partners was ranked among the top 50 global vendors for financial crime and trade surveillance technology and analytics showcasing the firm's growing influence in a sector driven by complex threats, regulatory pressure, and rapid technological advancement.

As financial crime becomes more interconnected and AI-driven, global regulators are raising expectations. Recent guidance from ACAMS and other oversight bodies emphasizes the need for comprehensive risk assessments, including FCRA (Financial Crime Risk Assessment), EWRA (Enterprise-Wide Risk Assessment), IRA (Institutional Risk Assessment), along with regional variations. These frameworks must address emerging technologies, complex data interdependencies, and strong governance mechanisms.

Chartis' recognition of Enterprise-Wide Risk Management (EWRM) highlights the shift toward more holistic, integrated approaches to managing financial crime risk.

Solytics Partners' Risk Assessment Vault is designed to help financial institutions meet evolving regulatory demands. Trusted by leading banks, it enables firms to move beyond siloed, static assessments to a dynamic, centralized risk view across business units, geographies, products, and customer segments. The solution ensures transparency, auditability, and alignment with global regulatory expectations, empowering institutions to stay ahead of both compliance challenges and criminal threats.

"Chartis has recognized Solytics Partners for our leadership in Financial Crime Analytics and Enterprise-Wide Risk Management - a strategic priority as financial institutions navigate rising regulatory expectations." said Vikas Tyagi, CEO of Solytics Partners. "Our platform automates complex risk calculations, delivering both a macro and micro view of financial crime risk- spanning products, geographies, customer segments, and business units."

Solytics Partners' expertise in real-time risk modeling, cross-domain analytics, and AI-driven insights makes it a strategic partner for institutions aiming to stay ahead of emerging financial crime threats and rising regulatory expectations. Its inclusion in the FCC50 2025 report further underscores the growing market adoption of enterprise-centric approaches to FCC/AML compliance and risk management.

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners is a global provider of advanced compliance and risk management technology for financial institutions. Combining deep regulatory expertise with AI/ML-driven analytics, Solytics Partners helps organizations detect financial crime, streamline risk assessments, and meet global compliance standards.

