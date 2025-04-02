Samsung's Hiya Powered Smart Call scam protection services stopped 31 billion fraud and spam attempts in 2024-an average of three calls per week to hundreds of millions of Samsung devices worldwide.

Hiya, the global leader in voice intelligence, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Samsung through 2028. Hiya will continue to power Samsung Smart Call, helping stop spam and fraud calls, and deliver Hiya Connect, enabling businesses to reach more customers on hundreds of millions of Samsung devices globally.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Hiya and continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers worldwide," said Inkang Song, Corporate Vice President and Head of Technology Strategy Team, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing a safer and more engaging mobile experience."

With this extension, Hiya and Samsung will build on their innovative solutions that protect users from spam and fraud calls while enhancing how businesses connect with customers. Key highlights of this partnership include:

Hiya Protect Spam and Fraud Flagging

Samsung Smart Call, powered by Hiya's Adaptive AI, safeguards users by identifying and blocking high-risk calls. This proactive approach minimizes spam and fraudulent activity, ensuring users receive only trusted communications.

Hiya Connect Branded Call Feature

With Hiya Connect, Samsung Smart Call users benefit from enhanced transparency. When a participating business calls, users see the verified name, logo, and call reason-fostering trust, improving safety, and driving higher answer rates and customer engagement.

Enhanced Business Capabilities

Business Number Registration: Register business numbers for free to ensure accurate identification, reduce the risk of spam labeling, and protect a brand's trusted reputation.

Secure Branding: Stop impostors from spoofing branded call identities, safeguarding the brand and ensuring safe, trusted communication.

Stop impostors from spoofing branded call identities, safeguarding the brand and ensuring safe, trusted communication. Self-Serve Analytics: Access actionable insights through our intuitive analytics platform to continually optimize business performance.

Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya, added, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Samsung, continuing to improve the mobile calling experience for hundreds of millions of people with Smart Call. This long-term collaboration allows us to introduce new innovations and ensure that Samsung customers remain at the forefront of voice security and performance. We're equally excited about the opportunities for businesses to leverage Hiya Connect to build stronger connections with customers on Samsung devices."

This extended partnership between Samsung and Hiya underscores a shared vision for innovation and customer safety in mobile communications. Samsung customers can activate Smart Call by going to 'Caller ID and spam protection' in Call Settings and turning the feature on. Businesses interested in reaching more customers with Hiya Connect can learn more at www.hiya.com.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to enable secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Hiya is pioneering the next generation of AI-powered voice intelligence with real-time analysis and an AI assistant to enhance voice protection, productivity, and call performance. Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Its SaaS applications-Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect-serve more than 500 million users on the Hiya Network, powering call protection and identity for British Telecom, EE, Virgin Media O2, Samsung, Ericsson, Rogers, Telenor, and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and more. We employ over 320,000 people across 74 countries with annual sales of over $200 billion. To discover more, please visit our official newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/global/.

