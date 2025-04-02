Company leaders to speak on global rail innovation at RailFreight Summit and Port Technology International's Intermodal Container Terminal Conference

Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, is set to take the stage at two key industry events: RailFreight Summit from April 8 9 in Gdansk, Poland, and Port Technology International's Intermodal Container Terminal Conference from April 23 24 in Düsseldorf, Germany. At both conferences, Tideworks will lead discussions on digital transformation, AI and operational performance in the global rail sector.

Building on 15 years of Intermodal Pro, Tideworks continues to help rail and intermodal operators solve complex operational and logistics challenges. The company is now sharing those insights with rail stakeholders across Europe.

At Port Technology International's Intermodal Container Terminal Conference, members of Tideworks' leadership team will lead the following sessions:

"Driving the Future of Rail: Harnessing Data, AI Decision Support for Smarter Operations." Chad Van Derrick, vice president of software product management, will deliver the keynote address.

Chad Van Derrick, vice president of software product management, will deliver the keynote address. " Digitalization: First Steps in Building a Foundation for Efficiency, Accuracy, and Connectivity." Scott Duncan, senior professional services consultant, will participate in the panel discussion.

Scott Duncan, senior professional services consultant, will participate in the panel discussion. "Trailblazing Intermodal Modernization: Insights on Automation and Integration at Scale." Todd Tatterson, vice president of business development, will moderate the panel featuring Chris Cavanagh, terminal systems manager of Freightliner Group Ltd. and Anton Bernaerd, business development director from Camco Technologies.

At RailFreight Summit, Van Derrick will also join the panel discussion, "Cutting-edge Technologies: Wishful Thinking or the Future of Rail?" Julian Galvis, vice president of sales and marketing at Tideworks, will also attend the summit to meet with industry leaders, customers, and partners to discuss how Tideworks' flexible and scalable TOS solutions are enabling rail operators to enhance efficiency, optimize capacity, and support long-term success. As part of Tideworks' growth strategy, Galvis now leads the company's global go-to-market efforts, bringing extensive experience in intermodal and maritime operations and customer engagement to support stakeholders in finding the right solutions for their evolving needs.

"We are committed to empowering rail terminal operators with the technology solutions they need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex global market," said Galvis. "It's an exciting time to build on our momentum and help customers achieve long-term success."

Tideworks continues to innovate in the rail and intermodal sectors through TOS developments, integrations and partnerships. As terminals look for ways to modernize, the company is committed to helping operators improve performance through automation, digitalization and integrations for end-to-end data visibility.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal rail terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.

