Empower users of any skill level with Stonebranch Universal Portal a self-service automation solution that simplifies access to UAC and makes automation available on the go.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the launch of Universal Portal. This new solution empowers end-users of any skill level with simple and intuitive self-service automation from anywhere on any device.

As an extension of Universal Automation Center (UAC), Universal Portal offers an alternative method to access automation processes within UAC. This solution enables citizen automators from developers to business users to independently initiate and manage their own workflows. Offering automation-as-a-service to the workforce reduces reliance on central IT and accelerates time-sensitive operations.

"With Universal Portal, we're making automation more accessible than ever," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "Enterprises can now extend the power of UAC to a wider range of users, increasing efficiency while reducing IT workload."

Key Benefits of the Universal Portal

Self-Service Access: Users of any skill level gain role-based access to automation without IT intervention.

Users of any skill level gain role-based access to automation without IT intervention. User-Friendly Design: A simplified interface designed for fast adoption and ease of use.

A simplified interface designed for fast adoption and ease of use. On-the-Go Availability: Universal Portal features a responsive web-based design that works from any device, wherever you are.

Universal Portal features a responsive web-based design that works from any device, wherever you are. Actionable Insights: Make critical data instantly operational within the portal itself.

By decentralizing automation capabilities, Universal Portal helps organizations scale their automation programs efficiently, driving productivity across IT and business teams alike.

Resources to Learn More:

Universal Portal product page

5-minute Universal Portal walkthrough video

For a demo or more details, visit stonebranch.com.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

