Measurable AI ROI Delivered for Inventory Management Through Optimized Decisions that Free Working Capital, Improve Service, and Reduce Waste

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, announced it is delivering returns on investment in artificial intelligence (AI ROI) through optimized inventory management decisions. Using Aera, the company's decision intelligence agent, market leaders are improving inventory performance by up to 20% through faster, more accurate decisions that sense and adapt demand and supply in real-time to generate value.

Inventory management has grown more complicated due to unprecedented challenges and disruptions fueled by global trade dynamics, rising costs of raw materials, transportation, and labor, as well as risks associated with excess inventory and obsolescence. With inventory carrying costs accounting for 20%-30% of total value, companies that proactively manage inventory complexities in real-time can realize substantial benefits.

"Even with the best planning, you can have changes in manufacturing, warehousing capacity, or customer order patterns that require continually rebalancing inventory. This demands time and constant attention," said Georges Tetegan, Corporate Vice President, Business Transformation at J.D. Irving. "Using Aera and its decision intelligence capabilities, we can predict issues ahead of time and receive informed recommendations in real-time to optimize inventory management and provide critical oxygen to our teams on the front lines. This enables us to accelerate our business into the future."

Powered by Aera Decision Cloud and composable, scalable Aera Skills, Aera senses and mitigates demand and supply fluctuations to generate recommendations and automate decisions aimed at freeing up working capital by minimizing overstocking, reducing product waste and spoilage, preventing inventory markdowns, and more.

Here are Aera Skills transforming inventory performance:

Control Tower Skill: Provides centralized real-time visibility into inventory levels and movements, enabling faster and more informed decisions

Demand Forecasting Skill: Uses historical and external data to create accurate forecasts, ensuring stock aligns with anticipated demand

Demand Sensing Skill: Incorporates real-time signals like point-of-sale and weather trends to refine forecasts and adapt to sudden demand shifts

Dynamic Safety Stock Skill: Continuously recalibrates safety stock levels based on real-time demand variability and supply chain conditions

Inventory Rebalancing Skill: Adjusts stock distribution dynamically across locations to prevent both overstocking and stockouts

Aging Inventory Management Skill: Identifies at-risk inventory and redistributes it to reduce spoilage and financial write-offs

"Inventory optimization is just one critical area where Aera is helping companies improve supply chain performance," said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. "From the start, we designed Aera as an always-on decision intelligence agent to continually accelerate and optimize enterprise decision-making at scale and unlock new value. Today, decision intelligence is a must-have and Aera is at the forefront fueling amazing innovation and measurable outcomes for progressive leaders."

For information about Aera and its inventory performance capabilities, visit https://www.aeratechnology.com/skills/inventory.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, created Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Real-time and always-on, Aera understands how a business works, makes actionable recommendations, predicts business outcomes, executes decisions at scale, and learns from every decision. Supporting the full spectrum of decisions, from operational to strategic, Aera is powered by Aera Decision Cloud and its composable Aera Skills. By empowering the world's leading companies to optimize decisions across the value chain, Aera is enabling a more sustainable, intelligent, and efficient world. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402786096/en/

Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Ph: 415.497.5285

Email: Zoe.Kine@AeraTechnology.com