KELA Launches Brand Control to Proactively Protect Organizations from Phishing, Impersonation and Brand Abuse

KELA outperforms industry standards with the fastest phishing detection, blocking and take-down time, reducing successful phishing attempts by up to 85%

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, a global leader in cyber threat and exposure intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of KELA Brand Control, a cutting-edge Brand Control solution designed to safeguard organizations against phishing, impersonation, and fraudulent activities. Security teams will benefit from the industry's broadest coverage dramatically reducing successful phishing attempts by 75-85% ensuring their brands can maintain customer trust and integrity.

In 2023, organizations faced an estimated $17,700 loss per minute, or over $25 million a day, due to phishing-related cyberattacks. KELA Brand Control aims to reduce that risk with real-time monitoring, early threat detection, and rapid takedown capabilities to neutralize cyber threats before they cause damage. Leveraging KELA's vast proprietary dataset and advanced AI-driven analytics, Brand Control delivers comprehensive protection across web domains and social media.

"Since implementing KELA's Platform last year, we've helped many of our customers reduce their exposure to credential-based cyber threats, significantly improving their security posture," said Babis Kalevrosoglou, Head of Cyber Defense Services, Neurosoft, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP). "We're looking forward to leveraging Brand Control to broaden our proactive defenses and further reduce phishing incidents targeting our customers."

Proactive Protection in Minutes

With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting brands, organizations require fast, automated, and efficient defense mechanisms. KELA Brand Control offers comprehensive coverage including:

Early Detection and Monitoring - Combining the industry's largest proprietary dataset, deep and dark web monitoring, and public sources, customers get the industry's most comprehensive view of threats.

Threat Assessment and Validation - Receive near real-time alerts, with collected evidence including WHOIS information and screenshots on suspicious sites targeting and misusing a brand to proactively validate and stop phishing attacks.

Rapid Automated Takedowns - Block phishing sites within minutes and remove fraudulent domains and pages within hours.

KELA Brand Control dramatically reduces the time cybercriminals have to exploit an organization's brand. With a median detection time of five minutes, a block time in minutes, and a takedown time in hours, KELA's solution outperforms industry standards, which often leave threats active for over 21 hours.

"Brand trust is invaluable, and organizations cannot afford to let phishing and impersonation attacks undermine their reputation," said David Carmiel, KELA CEO and co-founder, KELA. "With KELA Brand Control we're equipping businesses with the most advanced, automated Brand Control solution on the market-one that identifies, prioritizes, and eliminates threats faster than ever before."

KELA Brand Control is now available and is the latest addition to KELA's Comprehensive Cyber Intelligence Platform. It follows the recent introduction of KELA Identity Guard which provides real-time identity protection. Organizations can sign up for a free trial to see the Platform and associated benefits in action.

About KELA

KELA is an Intelligence-Driven Threat Exposure Management company. We are redefining how organizations discover, monitor, and reduce risk from external threats-both known and unknown, managed or unmanaged. Our unique technology enables automatic, real-time access to the exact places where threat actors communicate, collaborate, and monetize stolen information, allowing organizations to take proactive action. By combining our proprietary CTI Platform with External Attack Surface Management and Third-Party Risk Management, along with direct access to the hidden corners of the cybercrime underground in the Deep and Dark Web, our solutions empower organizations to continuously and proactively reduce their exposure to external threats-at any scale, from a single enterprise to the national level. Learn more at www.kelacyber.com.

