ELFBAR wins gold at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR announces that its first adjustable product, Ice King, is a Gold Winner at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards.

Featuring a five-tier coolness adjustment, Ice King is recognized by the award jury for its intuitive user interaction, sophisticated design, and ergonomic grip, setting new standards in vaping innovation.

Ice King is now available in global markets, including the Middle East, Peru, South Korea, and South Africa, bringing its refreshing design and experience to adult users.

Drawing inspiration from fractured ice, Ice King features an uneven surface, capturing the essence of ice cracks. Its striking color scheme reinforces its icy attributes, while the coolness adjustment button-in a jagged ice cube shape-adds a distinctive yet intuitive touch.

With five coolness levels, Ice King provides distinct cooling feels, tailored to every palate for icy chill. Users can customize their sensation with a simple press, adjusting the level to their preference.

Additionally, the device boasts three modes and adjustable airflows, enabling users to further personalize their experience in multiple dimensions using the bottom toggle.

Ice King also comes with a side screen displaying battery and e-liquid levels, along with their selected modes and cooling settings. The screen showcases an interactive display, where ice cubes pile when the device is puffed or the side button is pressed. The number of ice cubes reflects the coolness level, adding a visually engaging touch to the user experience.

"From the ice-inspired aesthetic to the intuitive controls, every detail of Ice King is crafted to offer a customizable experience catering to each adult user's unique preference for cooling sensations," noted Lvis Zhang, product manager of Ice King.

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has stayed committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

