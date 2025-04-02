The company's auction platform condenses a weeks-long manual bidding process into minutes, connecting buyers and sellers on equal terms

Compute Exchange, the world's first open exchange for AI compute, is transforming how compute is bought and sold with its innovative auction model, driving faster, more efficient transactions. Since its first post-launch auction on February 25th, the platform has facilitated over $1 billion in compute supply, demonstrating the power of a market-driven approach to streamlining AI infrastructure access, optimizing pricing, and setting new sustainability benchmarks.

The company caters to AI-driven enterprises, cloud providers, research institutions, and any organization seeking scalable, cost-efficient, and transparent access to high-performance compute resources.

With robust supply and active participation from diverse bidders across a wide seller pool, the February 25th auction demonstrated that real-time price discovery for AI compute is viable. It also marked a milestone as the first-ever event to establish fully transparent compute pricing. In one instance, a buyer's and provider's price points naturally settled within minutes during the no-cancel period, illustrating the efficiency of a truly open market. In another case, a bidder started low and progressively increased their bid, ultimately securing compute in minutes-eliminating the weeks-long, opaque negotiations typical of the industry. The event also highlighted the platform's ability to drive significant cost savings for buyers, while providing a friction-free way for compute providers to monetize their underutilized inventory.

"Compute is the backbone of AI innovation, and affordable access to it has become a major bottleneck," said Simeon Bochev, co-founder and CEO of Compute Exchange. "With our auction model, Compute Exchange proves that a dynamic marketplace can bring efficiency, transparency, and sustainability to AI infrastructure. We're just getting started, and this is a critical step in building a more trusted, accessible, and efficient compute economy."

Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, was one of the technology companies that registered and participated in the Compute Exchange auction and has been a long-term partner.

"At Gcore, we're always looking for innovative ways to connect our high-performance compute with the organizations that need it most," said Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore. "Compute Exchange's auction delivered exactly that-a fast, transparent way to secure buyers and finalize transactions in minutes instead of weeks. The ability to move compute this efficiently, at competitive rates, is a game-changer for the industry, and we're excited to be part of this shift."

Compute Exchange has also responded to growing concern that the increasing carbon footprints coming from AI data centers are bad for the environment by pioneering new sustainability tracking capabilities, displaying estimated CO2 emissions throughout the auction process. The platform estimates carbon footprints based on data center power sources, hardware energy consumption, and lease duration-providing buyers with clear insights into the environmental impact of their compute choices. Compute Exchange also enables buyers to set maximum emissions thresholds for compute purchases and access cost-effective, highest-quality, certified CO2 offsetting options, making sustainability an integral part of the AI compute procurement process.

With growing industry adoption, Compute Exchange is expanding auction frequency to occur weekly and eventually daily, onboarding new enterprise partners, and enhancing sustainability efforts. As AI compute demand surges, the company remains committed to unlocking innovation by making compute more accessible, efficient, and transparent.

About Compute Exchange

Compute Exchange is the world's first open exchange for compute. Benefiting both buyers and sellers, the exchange empowers enterprises, startups, researchers and others by providing seamless access to compute power. Through a transparent exchange, we enable real-time price discovery, standardized contracts, and flexible options for buying and reselling compute resources. Additionally, the platform is unique in providing insights into carbon-efficient choices, contributing to sustainability goals. By connecting a diverse ecosystem of buyers and sellers, Compute Exchange transforms how compute resources are accessed and traded globally. Compute Exchange is headquartered in Palo Alto. For more information, reach us at contact@compute.exchange.

