This investment will accelerate the growth of emerging advertising technology companies and startups specializing in performance measurement and AI solutions

FirstPartyCapital (FPC), an early-stage venture capital firm specialising in adtech, martech, and digital media, today announced a strategic investment from DoubleVerify, the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The investment strengthens FirstPartyCapital's mission as a sector-focused fund supporting scalable ad tech startups globally while reinforcing DoubleVerify's commitment to driving innovation in digital advertising by backing early-stage, AI-driven companies.

"This investment from DV marks a major milestone for our fund, reflecting the progress we've made since our inception," said Rich Ashton, Managing Partner at FirstPartyCapital. "We're proud to play a role in the industry's evolution. With this capital injection, DoubleVerify becomes not only one of our largest investors but also a key partner to our portfolio companies as they scale. Partnering with one of the world's leading technology companies is incredibly exciting for us and the entrepreneurs we support."

Since 2023, DV has demonstrated its commitment to the adtech startup ecosystem by investing in and acquiring companies that drive innovation. This includes Scibids, an AI-powered campaign optimization startup that enables brands to maximize real business outcomes, and Rockerbox, a leader in marketing attribution and performance measurement. In total, DV has invested over $200 million through acquisitions to support the global adtech ecosystem, with strategic partnerships remaining a key priority.

"At DoubleVerify, we believe that fostering innovation in the adtech ecosystem benefits the entire industry-driving better outcomes for advertisers, publishers, and consumers alike," said Doug Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer at DoubleVerify. "Our investment in FirstPartyCapital aligns with our commitment to supporting groundbreaking technologies that enhance performance, optimization, and AI-driven innovation. As the industry evolves, we will continue to explore strategic opportunities that push the boundaries of digital advertising and deliver measurable value."

FirstPartyCapital is an operator-led fund backed by over 200 industry insiders, including top adtech entrepreneurs and senior digital media executives. By investing in the FPC fund, DV is taking an always-on approach to fostering innovation, supporting cutting-edge solutions, and building strategic partnerships with startups shaping the future of the industry-reinforcing its commitment to advancing adtech and the broader digital media ecosystem.

Recognizing a gap in optimal financing solutions for the industry, FPC launched its operator-run investment fund in 2021. The fund provides founders with access to capital and a network of hundreds of senior industry executives while offering investors a curated global portfolio of adtech, martech, digital media, and data startups. FirstPartyCapital's portfolio includes companies like Lumen, Evorra, Lightbox, Bedrock, Picnic, Good-Loop, Pixels, and more.

Since its founding in 2021, FirstPartyCapital has raised $17MM (£13.7MM) and invested in 17 companies in 6 countries.

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV) is the industry's leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

