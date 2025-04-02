Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 36,300 stock options ("Options"), 116,400 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 306,431 performance share units ("PSUs") to directors and officers of the Company. The Company has also granted an additional 185,101 Options to employees of the Company.

The Options are each exercisable at a price of $2.50 per common share and, together with the RSUs and PSUs, shall vest in three equal parts: one third on the first anniversary of this grant, one third on the second anniversary and the final third on the third anniversary. In addition, vesting of the PSUs shall also be subject to certain performance criteria. The RSUs and PSUs entitle the holder to new common shares of the Company upon the vesting conditions being satisfied.

ABOUT EDDY

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for residential and commercial properties. Eddy's solutions help property owners and developers protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced sensing devices and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit www.eddysolutions.com.

For further details on the company's financial performance, please review our consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, available on Eddy's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on assumptions and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company's most recent management discussion and analysis under "Risks and Uncertainties," available at www.sedarplus.ca. Eddy undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

