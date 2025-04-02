AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group, a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced that we have successfully registered our ART OF LUXURY trademark (the "Mark").

The registrations cover the following classes under the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks established by the Nice Agreement (the "Nice Classification"):

Class 9 Downloadable computer software applications for use in viewing, storing and organizing electronic publications, etc.;

Class 16 Printed publications, etc.;

Class 43 Provision of food and drink; hotels, canteen, cafeteria and restaurant services; bar and catering services, etc.; and

Class 45 Online social networking services; Internet-based social introduction and social networking services, etc.

These successful registrations grant AMTD Group with the exclusive rights to use the Mark within Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, specifically relating to our designated goods and services under the respective classes of the Nice Classification. Furthermore, these registrations provide robust legal protection, safeguarding the Group against potential trademark infringements and preventing the use of similar marks that could lead to consumer confusion.

ONGOING SUCCESS IN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROTECTION

As part of our ongoing efforts to protect the Group's valuable intellectual property, we are also delighted to report that we have successfully taken down over 50 infringing domain names and social media accounts, including the following.

Domain Names:

We have successfully taken down the infringing domain names and

Instagram:

@lofficielcyprus

@lofficiel_cyprus

@lofficielcyprusofficial

@lofficielrussia_kids

@lofficiel_ind

@lofficielgermany

@lofficielhommes_sg

@lofficiel.monaco

@lofficiel.canada

@lofficielmcq @lofficielhommesindia

@lofficielindia

@lofficielindonesia

@lofficielsbh

@lofficielhommesbaltic

@lofficielhommes_germany

@lofficielhommes_switzerland

@lofficielmcq

@lofficiel_fashion_girl

@lofficiellpk @lofficiel_kids_latvia

@lofficielhommespoland

@palomasernaxyy

@ugonslo_

@lofficiel_china

@lofficielhommesmalaysia

@lofficielfrance

@lofficiel_cy

@italiaofficiel

@lofficielqlf @lofficieltr

@lofficielprivate

@lofficielhommesusa

@lofficiel_fashion_news

@lofficielchina

@lofficielmanila

@lofficielvoyage

@cyprus_lofficiel

@lofficiel.monaco

@lofficiel2000modeles @lofficielvietnamofficiel

@lofficiel_me

@lofficielkidsbrasil

@lofficiel_zpt

@lofficiel_hommes_china

@lofficiel_design

@lofficielfrance

@lofficiel.austria

@lofficiel.cy.officiel

@mkblofficiel

Twitter X

@LofficielME @LofficielX @LofficielP

These ongoing successes demonstrate our commitment to protecting and fostering our key intellectual property, and supporting our partners' use of our brands.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

