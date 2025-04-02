Bridge Business Credit Names New Regional Marketing Director

Troy Finance Company Advances Growth with Key New Hire

One of the nation's fastest-growing alternative commercial finance companies has announced the appointment of a new Regional Marketing Director, reflecting the company's ongoing business expansion across the central and eastern US.

Bridge Business Credit (BBC) recently named Jason T. Kugler as Regional Marketing Director, a move designed to help the non-bank asset-based lending firm in its commitment to expanding its commercial credit services into the Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Buffalo markets.

The Troy-based firm serves operating companies, large and small, who are unable to secure conventional business financing throughout the central and eastern US.

Kugler has over 18 years of extensive experience in the commercial finance industry throughout the Midwest most recently with Commercial Funding and earlier, SLR Business Credit. In addition, Kugler is actively involved with key industry organizations, including the Secured Finance Network, the Turnaround Management Association, and the Risk Management Association.

Born and raised on Cleveland's Westside, Kugler remains deeply rooted in his hometown, where he continues to reside. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Cleveland State University.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to our expert team and look forward to him leveraging his depth of experience to serve clients located throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York," said the company's CEO Rhett B. Rowe.

About Bridge Business Credit: Located in Troy, Michigan, Bridge Business Credit (formerly Great Lakes Business Credit) was established in 2002. Its experienced team of dedicated financial professionals serve companies with potential that are unable to obtain conventional financing. By working to understand their client's business, Bridge structures flexible financing with asset-based lines of credit. Eligible collateral categories include accounts receivable; inventory; machinery and equipment; as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate. Learn more at www.bridgebusinesscredit.com or by calling (248) 733-0300.

