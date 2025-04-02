CorWave, a French company developing and manufacturing innovative cardiac assist devices, announces the appointment of Dawn Sadlowski-Buisserez as Vice President of Operations. Dawn Sadlowski-Buisserez brings extensive experience in implantable medical devices to support CorWave's production scale-up. Her expertise is a major asset for CorWave's industrial development and its transition to the clinical phase.

Before joining CorWave, Dawn Sadlowski-Buisserez led the Sorin CRM manufacturing plant in Clamart, France. This facility, which produced several tens of thousands of devices each year, housed one of Europe's largest cleanrooms dedicated to active implantable medical devices. A graduate of Rutgers University-College of Engineering, Dawn holds an MBA from Sciences Po. She began her career in 1994 at Alcatel at a fiber optic manufacturing plant in Claremont, North Carolina. Dawn relocated to France in 1997, where she led global industrialization projects and then oversaw a major plant expansion amid the fiber optic market boom, managing a team of over 170. In 2004, she joined Lear Corporation, a global leader in automotive interiors, and became Continuous Improvement Champion for Western European manufacturing sites in 2007.

In 2009, she joined the Sorin CRM manufacturing facility in Clamart (which became LivaNova in 2015 and was acquired by MicroPort in 2018), initially overseeing industrial quality. Between 2012 and 2016, she oversaw the manufacturing of pacemakers and implantable defibrillators. She then became Director of Operations, managing the Clamart plant, a position she held until 2021. Following the acquisition by the Chinese group MicroPort, she was responsible for implementing strategic projects, including developing CRM activities in China by duplicating a product line and managing the product portfolio, as well as leading a product re-approval project in the transition from MDD to MDR regulations.

She succeeds Michael Webb, who has decided to return to Australia after four years at CorWave.

Dawn Sadlowski-Buisserez, Vice President of Operations at CorWave, stated: "I am thrilled to join CorWave, an industrial medtech company striving for global excellence in medical devices. Following the inauguration of the production facility in October 2023, CorWave continues its development to address a major public health issue: heart failure."

Louis de Lillers, CEO of CorWave, added: "I am delighted to welcome Dawn to our leadership team to support the ramp-up of our production system in preparation for clinical and commercial phases. As a French-American, she reflects the cross-Atlantic nature of our team. She brings 30 years of valuable experience in some of the most demanding industries. Moreover, she is one of the few people in Europe with such in-depth knowledge of large-scale manufacturing of active implantable medical devices. She will be a major asset as we enter the clinical and soon the commercial phase."

Following its inauguration in 2023, CorWave's urban factory experienced significant growth in 2024, producing close to one hundred devices as part of formal validation tests and industrialization. Initially sized to generate about €100 million in annual revenue, the factory can be expanded within the same building to increase its production capacity tenfold.

About CorWave

CorWave is a French company that develops and manufactures innovative cardiac assist devices. The CorWave undulating membrane is a breakthrough technology that differs from today's commercially available left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) by its physiological operation, designed to mimic a pulse and blood flow rates similar to those of a healthy heart. Ultimately, CorWave's membrane pump technology is expected to reduce the complications associated with current devices and improve the management of heart failure patients. A member of the French Tech 120, CorWave was founded in 2012 by the start-up studio MD Start and is funded by renowned investors including Bpifrance, EIC Fund, M&L Healthcare, Novo Holdings, Seventure Partners, Sofinnova Partners, Ysios Capital and Vlerick Group. The company has secured over €80 million in equity funding and employs more than eighty people. In October 2023, after more than ten years of research and development, CorWave scaled up to industrial production with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art urban factory in Clichy, initially sized to generate annual revenue of about €100 million.

