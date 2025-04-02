Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
[02.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.04.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,051,741.00
|USD
|0
|38,922,493.19
|7.7048
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|02.04.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,678,912.00
|EUR
|0
|21,745,485.68
|5.9108
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|02.04.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,905,016.00
|GBP
|0
|19,644,579.09
|10.312
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|02.04.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,047,232.97
|8.1832
