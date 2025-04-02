The Identity Authority joins companies on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list that had a median growth rate of 124%

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance solutions, today announced that it has climbed 40 spots on the fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list. This marks Saviynt's second consecutive year on the prestigious list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. As an extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.

"Being recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row is a testament to Saviynt's unwavering commitment to its customers and innovation in identity security. In 2024, we achieved remarkable milestones accelerating growth, strengthening partnerships, and helping enterprises modernize their identity programs with our converged, cloud-native platform," said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. "As organizations move away from legacy providers, they are choosing Saviynt to secure their evolving digital landscapes. This recognition fuels our momentum as we continue to lead the industry in 2025 and beyond."

Ranked 111, Saviynt's recognition on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list reflects the company's leadership in identity security and the accelerating demand for its cloud-native platform, The Identity Cloud. In 2024, Saviynt achieved over 35% year-over-year ARR growth, expanded its strategic partnerships, and continued to deliver industry-first innovations that help enterprises secure their digital ecosystems. With a focus on customer success and a partner-first approach, Saviynt is empowering organizations to move beyond outdated legacy solutions and adopt a converged, intelligent identity security strategy. As the company continues to scale in 2025, it remains committed to driving innovation, enhancing security at scale, and shaping the future of identity security for enterprises worldwide.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies had a median growth rate of 124%; by 2023, they'd also added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

More about Inc.and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

