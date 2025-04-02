Astronergy says it plans to invest $500 million in a solar cell factory in Turkey, expanding its presence beyond its existing 850 MW module assembly facility. Astronergy, the solar module unit of China's Chint Group, has announced plans to build a solar cell factory in Turkey. The company revealed the project at the "2030 Industrial and Technology Strategy and Large-Scale Industrial Investment Promotion Conference" at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. Lu Chuan, Astronergy's chairman and president, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the event. As part of Turkey's High-Tech Incentive ...

