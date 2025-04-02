Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, celebrated the winners of the 2025 Cognigy Awards during its flagship event, Nexus Summit 2025. These awards honor enterprises that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and success in leveraging Cognigy's AI Agents to transform customer and agent experiences.

Cognigy's Nexus Summit brought together over 260 global brands and more than 750 thought leaders, innovators and AI experts from around the world to explore the future of customer service and the customer experience. Cognigy Director of Customer Success Matthew Greenslade served as emcee.

NexusCognigy's premier annual event and the largest contact center AI summit of its kind, brought together over 260 global brands and more than 750 thought leaders, innovators and AI experts from around the world to explore the future of customer service and the customer experience (CX). Throughout the summit, participants experienced firsthand how Agentic AI is reshaping customer service not in the future, but right now. From visionary keynotes and thought-provoking panels to hands-on tech labs and real-world success stories, Nexus 2025 reinforced its reputation as the must-attend event for AI leaders and contact center innovators.

"The Cognigy Awards are a celebration of what's possible when cutting-edge technology meets bold customer vision," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and Co-founder of Cognigy. "This year's winners are not only transforming how service is delivered they're setting a new standard for what exceptional customer experience looks like. We're honored to be a part of their journey."

This year's award recipients represent a diverse range of sectors that are united by a shared vision: leveraging Conversational and Generative AI to deliver next-level customer service that's faster, smarter, and more human.

Highlighted Award Categories and Winners:

Award Winners Attendees Speak Out

"My favorite part of Nexus was the product keynote and seeing all the new innovations that we are looking to implement at Bosch. These new features are what we need to make our agents and customers happier." Victor Nguyen, Project Lead GenAI, Bosch

"The reality is that AI is here to stay, and it's just the beginning. Nexus to me represents state-of-the-art technology." Nicolas Ehrlacher, AVP, Professional Services and Sales International, RingCentral

"Nexus is the highlight summit for me each year. It's great to see so many enthusiastic people sharing their community insights. This is an event I wouldn't want to miss at all." Sarah Haider, Digital Manager Conversational AI, Salzburg AG

"The real value to me is being a part of such a great community. To be able to hear all these people presenting how they implemented their Cognigy AI Agent solutions is really inspiring for our business." Belmin Rahmanovic, Front Line Manager, Personify Health

To view all award winners, watch the highlight video with customers and partners, and more, visit https://www.cognigy.com/nexus/wrapped-2025.

For more information about Nexus, please visit https://www.cognigy.com/nexus.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

For more information and to book a demo visit: www.cognigy.com. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

