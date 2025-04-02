ECM PCB Stator Tech: ECM and Thrustmaster Announce Partnership and Case Study on Simracing Wheel with PCB Stator Technology

Thrustmaster's T598 steering console integrates a direct drive, axial flux motor devised on ECM's PrintStator software platform.

US electric motor design software firm ECM and global gaming leader Thrustmaster have announced a partnership on the development of products integrating ECM's PCB Stator technology.

Thrustmaster's T598 simracing wheel. Image Credit: Thrustmaster

To highlight the collaboration, ECM has released a case study on Thrustmaster's T598 simracing wheel , which incorporates an optimized motor designed on ECM's award-winning PrintStator platform.

A first of its kind gaming product, the T598's innovative features include:

A direct drive, PCB Stator axial flux motor with unique zero cogging innovation

5NM + overshoot for constant torque and boosted effects

HARMONY technology that produces high-frequency force feedback that allows gamers to feel the details of the strips, tire screeching, and road textures like never before; and

Compatibility with the PS5, PS4, and PCs

Thrustmaster's new T598 is currently available for purchase online through BestBuy .

Exploded view of ECM's PCB Stator motor technology in Thrustmaster's T598 simracing wheel. Image Credit: Thrustmaster.

The T598 is the first product developed through ECM and Thrustmaster's continuing collaboration to leverage Printstator SaaS and PCB Stator electric motor technology.

ECM's new case study, available here , details the hurdles overcome by designing an optimized PCB Stator axial drive motor for the T598.

The primary challenges to creating an ultra-realistic driver experience in a sim racing wheel included eliminating cogging in the motor, generating sufficient torque, and allowing efficient heat dissipation in the console motor and system.

To solve for these, Thrustmaster leveraged ECM's PrintStator CAD platform. Using PrintStator, ECM optimized a custom PCB Stator electric motor for the new T598 that performs with zero cogging, smooth torque, and higher quality of motion. Furthermore, PrintStator's incorporated patented thermal features in the T598 PCB Stator motor enables Thrustmaster's new simracing console to dissipate heat more effectively, for operation without added active cooling.

By pairing Thrustmaster's gaming hardware expertise to ECM's expertise in electric motor design, the partnership produced a first of its kind, axial drive sim racing wheel with unmatched performance, at this price range.

ECM's PrintStator CAD platform -- used to optimize the PCB Stator motor in Thrustmaster's T598 simracing wheel. Image Credit: ECM.

Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to future Thrustmaster products with the benefits of integrated PCB Stator design innovation.

"Our collaboration with ECM has enabled us to develop an innovative solution that perfectly meets the needs of our racers. This synergy opens up new perspectives for Thrustmaster by fully exploiting the potential of ECM technologies," said Development and Production Director Bruno Ormel.

"ECM is thrilled to see Thrustmaster leverage our PrintStator Motor CAD and PCB Stator technology to elevate their gaming products. The T598 is a giant leap forward for racing simulation enthusiasts -- and just the beginning for our partnership," said ECM CEO Brian Casey .

About Thrustmaster

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in 10 countries (France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Romania and China [Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong]) and distributes its products in more than 150 countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products that maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment for end users: www.guillemot.com.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech is an electric motor design software and technology company headquartered in the U.S. ECM pairs advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator technology to power the design and manufacture of electric motors that are lighter, quieter, and more compact and energy efficient across multiple use cases.

You can learn more about ECM's PCB Stator solutions and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com and in this video: "How Does a PCB Stator Work?".

