Veteran Healthcare Delivery Leader Joins Company to Strengthen AI-Driven Transformation Initiatives

Productive Edge, a leading healthcare digital transformation consultancy , today announced the appointment of Seth Oster as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). Seth will lead client delivery, solution quality, and operational excellence across Productive Edge's healthcare portfolio.

Seth Oster

Productive Edge Appoints Seth Oster as Chief Delivery Officer

Seth brings extensive experience in leading healthcare digital delivery and consulting, with a proven track record of aligning strategy with execution. He is known for bridging clinical and business teams, helping organizations translate complex challenges into actionable strategies that improve care and outcomes. With experience as a healthcare consultant and operational leader, Seth excels at aligning teams around shared goals and driving measurable results. He will enhance delivery processes, foster team consistency, and ensure Productive Edge delivers exceptional client value.

"We're excited to welcome Seth to Productive Edge," said Wyatt Kapastin, CEO. "His experience leading global delivery teams and his deep understanding of healthcare operations will strengthen our ability to deliver high-impact solutions for our clients."

Seth joins Productive Edge during a period of significant growth as the company expands its efforts to assist healthcare organizations in seizing the opportunities that AI Agents present. Productive Edge's AI-driven solutions aim to automate administrative tasks, improve decision-making, and lower costs, providing healthcare teams more time to dedicate to patient care.

Seth most recently served as Senior Director of Consulting Services at Rulesware, overseeing client delivery and account strategy across North and Latin America. He led large-scale transformation programs, partnering with C-suite executives to improve operations and reduce costs.

Before Rulesware, Seth held leadership roles at Cambia Health Solutions and The CHP Group. At Cambia, he led initiatives including ICD-10 and ACA compliance, healthcare exchange technology, and onboarding new platforms, driving measurable business value and operational improvements. At The CHP Group, he established delivery and program management processes and led a successful core system replacement.

"I'm thrilled to join Productive Edge at such a pivotal time," said Seth Oster. "The team has a strong reputation for solving healthcare's toughest challenges. I look forward to helping scale delivery and deepen our impact as healthcare organizations accelerate digital transformation."

SOURCE: Productive Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire