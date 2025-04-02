John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: How Reddy Ice Transforms Data to Drive End-to-End Automation and Agility

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, invites supply chain professionals to the interactive webinar: "How Reddy Ice Transforms Data to Drive End-to-End Automation and Agility," featuring Grant Daniel, Director of Demand Planning & Strategic Network Projects at Reddy Ice. The live event will be hosted by Supply Chain Management Review on April 10.

As the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of packaged ice - and a valued customer of John Galt Solutions - Reddy Ice relies on real-time data to optimize production and deliveries. By leveraging advanced supply chain planning technology, the company has developed a highly automated and agile supply chain that seamlessly responds to consumer behavior and market signals such as weather, events, traffic, point of sale (POS), internet of things (IoT), and more.

This webinar will provide attendees with a unique look into Reddy Ice's data-driven approach and how it has revolutionized demand planning, automated replenishment, and driven increased operational efficiency.

Attendees of this session will hear firsthand?from seasoned supply chain leader, Grant Daniel, as he shares real-world insights on how the company integrates data from various sources to improve productivity, optimize transportation, and reduce costs.

Attendees will gain actionable insights into:

How Reddy Ice utilizes weather data, point-of-sale information, IoT sensors, and driver handheld devices to automate demand and replenishment planning.

The role of synchronized planning and execution in boosting supply chain visibility, scaling operations, and improving productivity.

Transforming data to gain insights into demand volatility and understand the probability and risk of demand drivers.

Session?at a Glance

Title:?How Reddy Ice Transforms Data to Drive End-to-End Automation and Agility

Speaker:?Grant Daniel, Director of Demand Planning and Strategic Network Projects at Reddy Ice

Moderator:?Brian Straight, Editor in Chief of Supply Chain Management Review

When: Thursday,?April 10, 2025 at 02:00 PM EDT/ 11:00 AM PDT

Click here to register now .

To learn more about the Atlas Planning Platform, please visit? johngalt.com/atlas .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

