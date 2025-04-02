Maxon Computers: Maxon One Release Delivers Greater Creative Freedom and Workflow Performance for Every Artist

Red Giant expands support for new tools in DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Studio introduces customizable motion graphics capsules to its template engine in After Affects.

Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, and more, today announced a significant update to the Maxon One product suite with hundreds of new features and capabilities across its popular tools including ZBrush for desktop and iPad, Red Giant, Maxon Studio, Cinema 4D, Redshift and Cineware. New Maxon capabilities and friction-free workflows inject creative potential into the pipeline, unleashing new and exciting ways to express creativity using the industry's most beloved tools.

"One of Maxon's key goals is to enable artists to create wherever they are," states David McGavran. "The new Maxon release is yet another step toward a future where creative potential knows no limits. From the groundbreaking ZBrush digital sculpting capabilities on an iPad to the expanded Maxon Studio and new tools for DaVinci Resolve, we are empowering artists everywhere to push the boundaries with the freedom to bring their creative visions to life literally anywhere."

ZBrush for Desktop and iPad Innovation

ZBrush for iPad now delivers a feature-rich experience for digital sculptors and game artists, allowing them to create high-quality assets on the go. With expanded toolsets and seamless desktop integration, ZBrush for iPad is a game-changer for mobile content creation. Highlights include:

The highly requested ZModeler tool is now available on iPad with a completely new UI, giving artists advanced polygonal modeling capabilities on the go. Additionally, the desktop version received major updates, including new presets, improved Insert Edge Loop snapping controls, and an enhanced selection mode-continuing to expand creative possibilities across platforms.

Nanomesh is now supported on iPad, enabling users to populate mesh polygons with one or multiple models seamlessly; ensuring no performance degradation.

Continuing to bring features from the desktop version, UV Master offers a simple, one-click solution for unwrapping 3D models, making UV mapping more accessible to artists. This tool enhances workflows by enabling seamless use of Surface Noise, Texture Maps, IMM brushes with UVs, and displacement mapping for detailed sculpting and texturing.

Seamless workflow between ZBrush and Cinema 4D ensures a smooth pipeline between mobile and desktop workflows.

Red Giant Delights DaVinci Resolve Users

Maxon expands its support for DaVinci Resolve, providing editors and colorists with powerful tools to enhance and stylize projects with ease. Highlights include:

Real Lens Flares : Create authentic light flares based on real-world lens properties, enhancing cinematic realism.

Optical Glow: Adds a smooth, cinematic glow effect, perfect for neon signs, sci-fi visuals, and polished aesthetic enhancements.

Magic Bullet Looks: Apply professional-grade color correction and filmic styles effortlessly, achieving high-quality color grades.

Universe Toolkit: A collection of video effects, creative transitions, and stylized elements such as VHS and Bokeh.

Maxon Studio Designer Curated Templates for Brands and Social Platforms

Create stunning motion graphics and dynamic visuals using an extensive set of fully customizable motion graphics and effects templates in Adobe After Effects. Highlights include:

100+ New Maxon Studio Capsules, created by artist Andy Needham, offer users customizable templates that accelerate stylish motion-design workflows.

New Vertical Templates for social video include pre-built layouts optimized for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Cinema 4D Delivers Dynamic Spline Control & Enhanced Simulations

Cinema 4D, the industry's top choice for motion graphics, delivers new innovative spline tools and enhanced simulation capabilities for next-level motion graphics. Artists can achieve complex, dynamic effects with more control than ever before. Highlights include:

Spline Modifiers from Rocket Lasso: Generate and manipulate splines with advanced animation capabilities, ideal for motion graphics and typography.

Unified Simulation & Particles Enhancements: Refined physics-based effects and improved particle systems for greater realism and efficiency.

RedShift Updates Give Greater Control and Speed

Maxon continues to expand Redshift's versatility with key updates that enhance rendering workflows across multiple applications. Highlights include:

Redshift OpenPBR support expands compatibility with industry-standard OpenPBR materials while maintaining Redshift's renowned rendering speed.

Material graph baking for Cinema 4D Viewport enhances material previews, allowing artists to fine-tune textures before rendering.

In Houdini, per-point attributes are now interpolated into smooth gradients on hair curves, so it's easy to create complex multi-color strands and hair dye designs.

In both Houdini and Maya, the USD procedural enables pipeline assets to be easily instanced-now with support for USD overrides to easily swap assets.

Automatic conversion of Vray and Corona materials in 3ds Max makes it easy for arch-vis and product viz artists to experience the power of Redshift without re-creating their existing material libraries.

Extended Redshift support enables high-quality concept renders directly from ZBrush for enhanced visualization.

Cineware for Unreal Engine

Cineware for Unreal enables seamless transfer to Unreal Engine, now with complete support for rigged and animated characters. Highlights include:

Effortlessly bring Cinema 4D scenes into Unreal Engine with a streamlined, artist-friendly workflow.

Import assets, materials, lighting, and animations with fewer steps, keeping your focus on creativity.

Transfer fully rigged characters and skeletal animations with ease, ensuring a smooth production pipeline.

Craft immersive game environments and cinematic sequences with minimal setup time.

Maxon First Looks at NAB 2025

NAB 2025 attendees can see a special preview of Maxon Studio Create Page, the company's powerful new tool that enables broadcasters and brands to develop custom, brand-specific templates for seamless enterprise-wide motion graphics workflows. Visitors to the Maxon booth can also get an exclusive sneak peek at Liquid Simulations, an upcoming feature set to bring realistic fluid dynamics to Cinema 4D, further expanding creative possibilities for motion designers and visual effects artists. New Maxon solution previews, like the Maxon Studio Create Page, can be found at booth SL5116 .

Availability

These updates are now available to Maxon One subscribers. For more information on features, pricing, and subscription options, visit www.maxon.net

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush , the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

