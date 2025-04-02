Affluence Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mingothings SL

Strategic acquisition to strengthen OneMind Technologies and expand market reach.

Affluence Corporation, (OTC Pink:AFFU), a Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Mingothings SL ("MTI"), a specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries.

Once the acquisition is completed MTI, based in Barcelona, will work in partnership with OneMind Technologies ("OMT"), also a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence. OMT utilizes the proprietary OneMindNG platform to integrate key data from disparate systems into a single dashboard, or Hypervisor, and harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize how businesses interact with data and make decisions. By integrating cutting-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics into OneMindNG, we will empower organizations to not only anticipate future outcomes but also receive actionable guidance tailored to their needs. OMTs AI-driven approach ensures smarter decision-making, operational efficiency and enhanced user experiences. MTI provides the software and services that enable rapid connection to its IOT platform, of all relevant devices and IoT sensors thereby enabling faster and more cost-effective implementation and deployment.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Smart City and Connected Industries IoT market is projected to grow from $768 billion in 2024 to over $4.6 trillion by 2032, a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. We believe that, when the acquisition is consummated, our newly combined and enhanced product offering, including engineering and integration services, will ensure a streamlined customer experience and allow us to pursue larger opportunities within our target markets.

Affluence is also pleased to announce the appointment of William E. Gonyer to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. "This is a crucial step in our planned acquisition strategy to scale and profitably grow Affluence. Cost synergies and accelerated growth will ensure that the group is cashflow positive. MTI's large installed base complements OMT enabling greater access to a growing network of world-class partners, resellers and distributors. This is an exciting phase for Affluence. The acquisition brings significant growth potential through expanded market reach," said Williiam Gonyer, CFO of Affluence Corporation.

"MTI, through thethings.IO and its IoT platform, will complement the portfolio solutions of Affluence to generate revenue synergies across the group, drive sustainable growth and become a global leader in the IoT market. Our ambition is to work with OMT to push the boundaries of IoT technologies and enable any organization to run smarter operations." said Francesc Domingo, CEO of MTI.

Pursuant to the acquisition agreement the outstanding equity of MTI will be exchanged by the shareholders of MTI for shares of preferred stock of Affluence Corporation, providing the former MTI shareholders with voting control of Affluence Corporation. The final step in the acquisition process is the customary notarization of the executed definitive agreement pursuant to the laws of Spain, expected to take place this month.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies ("OMT"), based in Barcelona, Spain, is a recognized provider of IoT, Smart City, and Security Command and Control solutions. With its innovative OneMindNG platform, OMT enables cities and industries to optimize operations, enhance public safety, and support sustainable development. https://onemindng.com/

About Mingothings SL

Mingothings SL ("MTI") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTI provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

