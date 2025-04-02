Camilla Griffiths named President of 21GRAMS Europe; Mike Nelson relocated to London as President, Integrated Communications, in new International Client Development role for Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry, a global leader in healthcare marketing and communications, today announced two strategic leadership moves to strengthen its presence in Europe. Camilla Griffiths has been appointed President, 21GRAMS Europe, bringing her extensive expertise in healthcare advertising and marketing strategy to accelerate the agency's growth across the region. In parallel, Mike Nelson, President, Integrated Communications, has relocated from the U.S. to London to drive international client development.

"These key leadership moves reflect our continued investment in global expansion and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients," said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry. "Camilla's deep expertise in healthcare marketing and her proven leadership will be instrumental in expanding 21GRAMS' presence in Europe, while Mike's experience and strategic mindset will help us strengthen our international communications offering and cultivate new opportunities for growth."

Camilla Griffiths to Lead 21GRAMS Europe Operations

Having worked in the healthcare advertising industry for nearly 15 years, Griffiths brings a wealth of experience in overseeing creative campaigns, team leadership and financial management. Prior to joining 21GRAMS, she served as Group Managing Director at Havas Lynx Group, where she was responsible for multiple agency teams and spearheaded successful global campaigns for leading pharmaceutical brands.

As President of 21GRAMS Europe, Griffiths will be responsible for driving agency growth, fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration, and strengthening the agency's presence in the UK and European markets.

"21GRAMS is known for its bold, creative-first approach to healthcare communications, which aligns perfectly with my own passion. I'm thrilled to be joining, especially at such a pivotal moment of growth," said Griffiths. "I look forward to working with the brilliant team at 21GRAMS to build upon its success to date, push creative boundaries in healthcare and, ultimately, impact people's lives for the better. For me, that's what it is all about."

Mike Nelson to Drive International Client Development from London

Nelson has relocated to London to enhance Real Chemistry's international communications business and meet the increasing global needs of its clients. With over 13 years at Real Chemistry, Nelson has been a key strategic leader, partnering with clients at critical inflection points to develop and implement impactful global strategies.

Recognized for his ability to connect industry leaders and build mission-aligned partnerships, Nelson will focus on serving as a senior client strategist, building teams to meet client needs and uncovering international growth opportunities across both existing and new clients. His extensive client network includes leading pharma companies, as well as a diverse mix of biotech, medical device, diagnostics, non-profit and academic organizations.

Nelson's international experience is extensive, having previously worked in Basel, Switzerland, leading global communications, advocacy and policy initiatives for Roche. His return to Europe follows years of deep engagement with global clients and teams at Real Chemistry.

"I'm excited to take on this new role in London and help shape the next phase of Real Chemistry's global growth," said Nelson. "As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, we have a tremendous opportunity to deliver innovative, data-driven communications strategies that will make a real impact for our clients, while connecting patients with healthcare innovations that will help them lead better and longer lives."

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world's most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology sectors enable modern medical therapies to reach their full potential.

