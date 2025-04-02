Raanana, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - NextVision (TASE: NXSN) announced today that it will be participating at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference taking place in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025. The event is expected to feature leading small-cap companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Mr. Chen Golan, Chairman and Co-Founder of NextVision, will be presenting to investors on Thursday, April 10 between 10:30-10:55am in Track 1.

Interested parties are invited to register to watch the presentation virtually through a link on NextVision's website. In addition, management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day at the conference.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact an LD Micro representative or email a request to the investor relations team at nextvision@ekgir.com.

About NextVision

NextVision is the market leader in the field of micro stabilized observation solutions. We offer the widest range of field-proven stabilized cameras and accessories for commercial, industrial and security applications. The cameras can be mounted on ground, aerial and maritime platforms, and are the preferred choice where low SWaP2 (Size, Weight, Power and Price) without compromising performance is a key requirement.

For more information, please visit NextVision's website, at: https://www.nextvision-sys.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

SOURCE: LD Micro