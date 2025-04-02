CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Annual Results

02 April 2025

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes 2024 Audited Annual Financial Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

Jersey - 02 April 2025 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") is pleased to announce the publication of the Issuer's audited financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

Interested persons may access electronic copies of these documents at https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/

