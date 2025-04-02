Simply.TV, a leading video metadata provider, today announced the acquisition of Red Bee Media's Content Discovery Business, further accelerating Simply.TV's global expansion and strengthening the company's position in the U.S. market. In conjunction with this acquisition, Simply.TV has secured a majority growth equity investment from Summit Partners, marking the company's first institutional funding.

Founded in 2019 by Morten Trolle and Daniel Rühmann, Simply.TV provides metadata solutions designed to help video aggregators, streaming platforms, smart TV and entertainment system manufacturers transform user experiences and connect people with the content they love. Powered by cutting-edge technology, Simply.TV provides high-quality and responsive metadata at scale to help enhance user search, discovery and recommendations. Today, more than 200 digital customers including leading brands such as Telenor, TitanOS, A1, Orange and Zapping power their solutions with Simply.TV data.

The acquisition of Red Bee Media's Content Discovery Business extends Simply.TV's presence and capabilities in the U.S. market. By integrating Red Bee Media's extensive U.S. data offerings with Simply.TV's advanced technology, the company is poised to deliver enhanced content discovery solutions to a growing global customer base.

"At Simply.TV, we built an innovative technology platform to set new standards for scalability, flexibility and metadata quality, empowering our customers to create new and engaging user experiences. The market responded, fueling our company's growth over the past five years," said Mr. Rühmann. "This acquisition will help extend our impact, accelerating our global expansion, strengthening our position in the U.S., and enabling Simply.TV to deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide."

"User engagement and experience have become central pillars for content distributors, and the video metadata market is rapidly evolving to meet this need," noted Chris Bon, a Principal with Summit Partners. Johannes Grefe, a Managing Director with Summit Partners added, "we believe Simply.TV's technology-first approach is essential to delivering on customer expectations and unlocking new capabilities for their content user interfaces. We are excited to support Simply.TV in this next phase of growth." Both Mr. Grefe and Mr. Bon have joined the Simply.TV Board of Directors.

About Simply.TV

Founded in 2019, Simply.TV is a global leader in metadata and content discovery solutions, providing state-of-the-art services to some of the world's most prominent TV entertainment brands, including Vodafone, Telia, Vestel, and Philips. Simply.TV specializes in aggregating and enriching metadata for EPG (Electronic Program Guides), FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV), VOD (Video On Demand), and OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platforms, ensuring viewers can easily discover and access their favorite content across a wide range of services. Simply.TV's platform leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies alongside proven editorial workflows to deliver highly accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive metadata. This not only enhances the user experience but also supports TV operators, broadcasters and streaming services in offering personalized, engaging, and intuitive interfaces to their customers. View more at www.simply.tv or follow on LinkedIn.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402518127/en/

Contacts:

Susan Barr

sbarr@summitpartners.com