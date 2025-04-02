United States (USA) Electronic Warfare Market worth $8.99 billion in 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Electronic Warfare market is expected to reach USD 8.99 billion in 2028 from USD 6.45 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets." US is recognized as one of the key manufacturers, exporters, and users of EW systems worldwide and is known to have the strongest EW capabilities. Key manufacturers of EW systems in the US include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US). The new defense strategy of the US indicates an increase in EW spending to include advanced capabilities in the existing defense systems of the US Army to counter incoming threats.

The recent developments in the US in January 2024 showcase significant advancements in military modernization. Raytheon Technologies held a USD 154 million contract to supply Commander's Independent Viewer (CIV) systems, which support the surveillance capabilities of Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Simultaneously, Lockheed Martin Corporation received a USD 312 million contract modification to produce the AN BLQ 10 sub-man electronic warfare system.

The Army prioritizes airborne and ground-based EW programs, while the Marine Corps emphasizes modern EW capabilities for expeditionary operations. The Navy adopts new operational concepts and upgrades EW systems, notably the EA-18G Growler aircraft. The Air Force upgrades EW payloads and procures new aircraft to ensure spectrum access for future operations. These collective efforts underscore a commitment to enhancing electronic warfare capabilities crucial for maintaining military dominance amidst evolving global challenges.

In 2024, the Airborne accounted for the largest share by platform in the US Electronic Warfare market.

Based on the platform, the US Electronic Warfare market is segmented into airborne, naval, ground, and Space. The airborne EW market covers combat aircraft, transport aircraft, special mission aircraft, military helicopters, and UAVs. Key factors fueling the growth of the UAV market include high demand for military operations, advancements in technologies of drone payloads, and the increase in defense budgets of emerging economies. US leads the UAV market due to the increasing applicability of UAVs in the military, homeland security, and commercial sectors. The ground platform segment covers vehicle-mounted, soldier-carried, and ground-station EW.

Ground platform is further segmented into vehicle mounted, soldiers, and ground stations. Vehicle-mounted EW systems are lightweight and installed on the roof of military vehicles. These systems use special analytical intelligence to safeguard the vehicle against incoming threats. Soldiers carry weapon accessories and electronics that allow them to stay connected with their team after exiting vehicles on the battlefield and remain protected from enemy attacks. However, Ground stations provide remote monitoring, mission planning, attitude control, payload control, navigation & positioning, communication & data processing, integrated display and monitoring, and other functionalities through a datalink system.

The naval EW segment covers ships, submarines, and unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs). One of the key advantages of naval systems is their mobility. Ground forces may be tactically mobile, but strategically, they are only deployable, requiring ships and planes to put them into position. A ship, by contrast, is the largest possible platform that can still move. New technologies are expected to bring the EW power of ships closer to that of permanent ground installations.

The Electronic Support sub-segment of the Capability segment accounted for the largest share of the US Electronic Warfare market in 2024.

Based on capability, the electronic warfare industry has been segmented into electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection.

Electronic support, also known as electronic support measure (ESM), is integral to electronic warfare. It helps gather intelligence via a range of electromagnetic surveillance and collection devices required for decision-making. Electronic support provides situational awareness insights ranging from detecting foreign signals to identifying adversarial or friendly forces to locations and characterizing tactical threats during missions.

The electronic attack involves the use of electromagnetic energy, directed energy, or anti-radiation weapons to attack personnel, facilities, or equipment with the intent of degrading, neutralizing, or destroying enemy combat capability. It also prevents the enemy from exploiting the electromagnetic spectrum.

Electronic protection, also called electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) or electronic protective measures, refers to the use of the electromagnetic spectrum to counter EW attacks. It involves protecting friendly forces from degrading, neutralizing, or destroying combat capability. The electronic protection segment is further categorized into anti-active and anti-passive.

