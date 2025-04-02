LITERA APPOINTS PRIYANKA SINGH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO LEAD FINANCIAL STRATEGY AND GROWTH

-- Singh Brings More Than Two Decades of Expertise in Global Financial Planning and Management --

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Priyanka Singh as Chief Financial Officer. Priyanka brings extensive expertise to Litera, including financial leadership, transformation, M&A, and SaaS company management. She will report directly to Litera CEO Avaneesh Marwaha.

"At a critical time of rapid global growth for Litera and accelerated investment in innovation, robust financial leadership is essential to our agility and scale," stated Avaneesh Marwaha, CEO of Litera. "Priyanka's expertise in transformation will help ensure Litera remains responsive to this dynamic market as we continue to meet the evolving needs of legal professionals worldwide and exceed customer expectations."

With more than two decades of expertise in financial strategy, operations, and compliance, coupled with a proven ability to lead cross-functional teams and collaborate with C-suite leadership, Singh's comprehensive understanding of SaaS company management will enable her to streamline financial operations, ensuring that Litera can scale efficiently while maintaining robust fiscal health.

"I am thrilled to join Litera and contribute to its continued success and innovation. I believe that together we can achieve great milestones in the legal industry, advancing the positive impact our technology has on the way legal professionals work and driving transformative change," expressed Singh.

Priyanka joins Litera from Togetherwork, where she held the position of Chief Financial Officer for over six years. Prior to joining Togetherwork, Priyanka held leadership roles at several public companies including Global Payments Inc., Heartland Payment Systems, GE Healthcare and USA Technologies, focusing on financial growth, strategic planning, and operational excellence.

Priyanka is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Accountant (CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in Accounting, Finance and Taxation.

For 30 years, Litera has led the legal technology revolution, combining decades of industry expertise with continuous innovation and a focus on AI-driven solutions. Litera empowers the world's leading law firms with solutions for Legal Work, Firm Performance, and Firm Governance. Our intuitive, powerful tools transform how modern firms optimize workflows, collaborate, and leverage institutional knowledge. Serving more than 2.3 million legal professionals globally, Litera helps lawyers focus on their craft while making data-driven decisions, strengthening competitive advantage, and delivering enhanced client value. As pioneers in GenAI for legal technology, we continually evolve our solutions to shape the future of legal work. For more information about Litera, please visit www.litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



