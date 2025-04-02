CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces New Hire of Gus Floropoulos, Regional Vice President

CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is proud to announce the hire of Regional Vice President, Gus Floropoulos (NMLS# 784266). With over 20 years of experience spanning Wall Street strategy and Main Street lending, Floropoulos is set to drive production, build strong teams, and expand CMG's presence across Long Island and New York.

Floropoulos began his career in financial services in 2000, managing investment portfolios at Morgan Wilshire Securities and Vanguard Capital before transitioning into mortgage lending. Over the years, he has held key leadership roles at MW Bankers, Kazmi National Finance Company, Quontic Bank, and most recently, as Senior Vice President at The Federal Savings Bank. Additionally, since 2009, he has managed SC Alexander, a private consulting firm specializing in real estate debt & equity, private equity placement, and bridge lending. His extensive financial background, combined with a deep understanding of market strategy, risk management, and real estate finance, positions him as a dynamic leader ready to take CMG's regional growth to the next level.

"I am super excited to join CMG Home Loans as a new Regional Vice President," said Floropoulos. "I'm eager to leverage the company's innovative products, like the All In One Loan and HomeFundIt, to better serve clients and expand market opportunities. I'm also thrilled to be part of a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage lender with a strong reputation for supporting its teams and fostering growth, aligning with my vision for the future. Additionally, I look forward to contributing to CMG's dynamic leadership, driving success in the New York region while collaborating with a company known for its customer-first approach and industry-leading resources."

"We are very excited about Gus joining CMG!" added Scott Johnson, Divisional Executive. "Not only is he one of the top producers in country, but he is also a dynamic sales leader. We have a huge opportunity to grow the downstate NY region and with Gus driving this, we will become one of the top independent mortgage bankers in New York."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

