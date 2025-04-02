Caliber Corporate Advisers Recognized by Financial Times as One of the Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies

Leading marketing and communications firm honored as a fastest growing company for third consecutive year

Caliber Corporate Advisers (Caliber), a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, today announced that it has been named by the Financial Times as one of the 2025 Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas . This marks Caliber's third consecutive year earning this distinction.

From 2020 to 2023, Caliber experienced a 142% increase in revenue growth. The agency continues to deliver exceptional client experiences across the fintech and financial services ecosystem, supported by a culture of growth, collaboration and innovation among its employees.

"Our collaborative clients and our team of creative communications pros are core to Caliber's success," said Grace Keith Rodriguez , CEO of Caliber. "This recognition underscores our commitment to helping clients innovate, tell their stories and grow - particularly in a crowded market. Our continued growth reflects the talent of our exceptional team. We're honored to receive this accolade for the third year in a row."

The 500 companies recognized on this list achieved the strongest (primarily organic) revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. The honorees demonstrate a commitment to innovation, generating jobs and sustained market competitiveness.

This news comes on the heels of a year full of continued growth and company momentum throughout 2024. Caliber was recently recognized among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 and PR Daily's Top Agencies List for 2024 . Additionally, the agency earned a Ragan's Workplace Wellness award for its commitment to employee well-being and was named a Top Financial PR Firm by O'Dwyer's.

About Caliber

Caliber drives innovation in financial services and fintech, insurance and insurtech, real estate and proptech, and related professional services by being a trusted marketing and communications partner. We provide best-in-class strategy and execution in PR, content, social media and digital advertising. We take pride in bringing a fresh perspective and acting as an extension of your team. With team members across the U.S., we serve a global client base. Visit www.calibercorporate.com to learn more.

