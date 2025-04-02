Stratoscope Holdings Acquires Ford K9 to Expand National Leadership in Explosive Detection Dog and Handler Training

Industry veteran Cameron Ford remains CEO of Ford K9, continuing its mission to raise the standard in working dog and handler education.

Stratoscope Holdings, the parent company of Stratoscope, specializing in solutions driven event operations consulting and crowd management and Ingressotek, an advanced weapons detection provider, today announced the acquisition of Ford K9, one of the nation's most respected K9 training and education organizations. Known for its expertise in explosive detection, weapons detection and advanced handler instruction, Ford K9 will continue operating under its original name, with founder Cameron Ford remaining in place as CEO.

Stratoscope Holdings is led by Founder and Managing Partner Dan Donovan, a security expert with decades of experience in risk mitigation for high-stakes environments. The acquisition of Ford K9 positions the company to expand its capabilities into the working dog space, with a focus on science-based training, real-world deployment, and national certification standards.

"Ford K9 is widely recognized for its operational focused and progressive training methodology and commitment to raising the bar in the K9 detection world," said Dan Donovan, CEO of Stratoscope Holdings. "Cameron Ford has created a respected institution, and we're proud to bring his expertise under our umbrella. Together, we'll lead the way in detection dog and handler training and deployment - especially in explosive and weapons detection, where accuracy can save lives."

Based in Santa Rosa, California, Ford K9 has trained thousands of detection dogs and, just as importantly, the handlers who work alongside them. The company's philosophy is built on the understanding that even the most talented dog is only as effective as the human who guides them. Ford K9's programs emphasize handler education and operational readiness, producing some of the most respected K9 teams in the industry. Their science-forward approach, paired with real-world experience, has made Ford K9 a trusted resource for law enforcement, government agencies, and private security firms across the globe.

"Our mission has always been about education, integrity, and performance - and that starts with the handlers," said Cameron Ford, CEO of Ford K9. "A well-trained dog can only go so far without a knowledgeable, confident handler behind the leash. At Ford K9, we focus on creating elite-level K9 teams, and with the support of Stratoscope Holdings, we'll be able to elevate handler training to a whole new level."

This acquisition reflects Stratoscope Holdings' long-term strategy to build a full-spectrum security and intelligence ecosystem - combining threat detection, K9 operations, and large-scale event security under one roof. With demand for explosive and weapons detection dogs continuing to rise, Ford K9 will serve as the flagship training and education hub across all related business units.

About Stratoscope Holdings

Stratoscope Holdings is the parent company of Stratoscope, a leader in high-level security operations and event risk management, and Ingressotek, a specialized firm focused on technology-driven threat detection solutions. Founded by Dan Donovan, the company is building an integrated security platform spanning intelligence, event security, and K9 operations.

About Ford K9

Ford K9, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, is a premier training and education center for detection dogs and their handlers. Founded by renowned K9 trainer Cameron Ford, the organization specializes in explosive, weapons and narcotics detection, and offers certification programs rooted in both operational experience and science-based learning. Ford K9 is a trusted partner to law enforcement, military, and private security professionals worldwide. Visit fordk9.com for more.

