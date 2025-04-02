RuffleButts, Inc.: Stars, Stripes & Style - RuffleButts' New Americana Collection Has Your Family Covered

Cue the fireworks. RuffleButts' latest collection features patriotic prints for the whole family.
DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / RuffleButts + RuggedButts, the premium children's apparel brand known for its playful and quality designs is excited to introduce their Americana Collection - a new full-family matching collection designed to celebrate the spirit of an American summer.
As a leader in children's swimwear, RuffleButts + Ruggedbutts has just launched their full family coordinating UPF 50+ swimsuits, as well as SoftSnooze pajamas, and festive apparel in patriotic prints and patterns.
Just in time for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, backyard BBQs & more, The Americana Collection brings together timeless stars-and-stripes designs, vibrant colors, and breathable, comfortable fabrics that the whole family will love. Whether splashing in the pool, lounging at home, making memories at a summer cookout, or capturing the perfect family photo, there is something in the collection for you.
Highlights of The Americana Collection include:
Matching UPF 50+ Swimwear - Featuring rash guards, one-pieces, trunks, and two-piece options designed to keep the whole family safe and stylish under the summer sun.
SoftSnooze Pajamas - Luxuriously soft, breathable, and stretchy pajamas in playful patriotic prints made from bamboo viscose.
Coordinating Apparel for the Family - From twirl-worthy dresses to matching performance polos, these everyday styles make festive dressing effortless.
The Full-Family Americana Collection is available now on www.rufflebutts.com and www.ruggedbutts.com. More additions to this collection will be added throughout the summer. Sign up for SMS alerts to be the first to know.
To see more full-family collections, visit their matching family page here.
About RuffleButts + RuggedButts
RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.
Contact Information
Scott Adams
Sr. Director of Marketing
sadams@rufflebutts.com
(704) 825-8811
SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire