RuffleButts, Inc.: Stars, Stripes & Style - RuffleButts' New Americana Collection Has Your Family Covered

Cue the fireworks. RuffleButts' latest collection features patriotic prints for the whole family.

RuffleButts + RuggedButts, the premium children's apparel brand known for its playful and quality designs is excited to introduce their Americana Collection - a new full-family matching collection designed to celebrate the spirit of an American summer.

As a leader in children's swimwear , RuffleButts + Ruggedbutts has just launched their full family coordinating UPF 50+ swimsuits, as well as SoftSnooze pajamas, and festive apparel in patriotic prints and patterns.

Just in time for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, backyard BBQs & more, The Americana Collection brings together timeless stars-and-stripes designs, vibrant colors, and breathable, comfortable fabrics that the whole family will love. Whether splashing in the pool, lounging at home, making memories at a summer cookout, or capturing the perfect family photo, there is something in the collection for you.

Highlights of The Americana Collection include:

Matching UPF 50+ Swimwear - Featuring rash guards, one-pieces, trunks, and two-piece options designed to keep the whole family safe and stylish under the summer sun.

SoftSnooze Pajamas - Luxuriously soft, breathable, and stretchy pajamas in playful patriotic prints made from bamboo viscose.

Coordinating Apparel for the Family - From twirl-worthy dresses to matching performance polos, these everyday styles make festive dressing effortless.

The Full-Family Americana Collection is available now on www.rufflebutts.com and www.ruggedbutts.com . More additions to this collection will be added throughout the summer. Sign up for SMS alerts to be the first to know.

To see more full-family collections, visit their matching family page here.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams

Sr. Director of Marketing

sadams@rufflebutts.com

(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire