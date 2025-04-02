STIMIT the pioneering non-invasive neurostimulation company is on a mission to revolutionize critical care by empowering patients to breathe to preserve diaphragm, lung and brain in critical care

The STIMIT Activator 1 is STIMIT's first commercial stage product with first intended use in Canada: a temporary phrenic nerve stimulating medical device intended to preserve diaphragm thickness.

The STIMIT Activator 1 got market approval for Canada, Class II.

"Our team has put in tremendous effort to reach this significant milestone. Through rigorous R&D and extensive testing in ICU environments, we've not only developed the product, but also established a clinical workflow, enabled by algorithms that seamlessly integrate into the daily operations of healthcare professionals," says Harald Genger, COO of STIMIT AG.

"We are looking forward to working with world renowned hospitals in Canada to establish this novel non-invasive therapy," say Oliver Müller and Ronja Müller-Bruhn, founders of STIMIT AG.

The company is continuing its pathway towards obtaining FDA clearance backed by cutting-edge evidence from EU and North America.

