US Clinical Trial Services Market worth US$39.61 billion by 2030 with 9.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global US Clinical Trial Services Market is expected to reach US$39.61 billion by 2030 from US$25.57 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the US clinical trial services market is fueled by various factors, such as a well-established pharmaceutical industry, increased demand for clinical trials, high R&D expenditure, and the rising outsourcing of clinical and laboratory testing services by market players.

US Clinical Trial Services Market

163 - Tables

62 - Figures

220 - Pages

The small molecules segment accounted for the largest share of the US clinical trial services market by modality during the forecast period.

Based on modality, the US clinical trial services market is divided into small molecules, biologics, and medical devices. The small molecule segment holds a dominant share of the US clinical trial service market. Cost efficiency, streamlined development timelines, proven clinical success rates coupled with strong demand for targeted therapies, oral drugs, and generics reinforce their commercial viability and long-term market leadership and are contributing to the growth of the segment.

The oncology subsegment accounted for the largest share of the US clinical trial service's therapy area segment in 2024.

Based on therapy area, the US clinical trial services market is segmented into oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular system (CVS) disorders, metabolic disorders/endocrinology, immunological disorders, respiratory disorders, psychiatry, dermatology, hematology, ophthalmology, gastrointestinal diseases, genitourinary & women's health, and other therapeutic areas. In 2024, the oncology segment dominated the US clinical trial services market. The increase in cancer cases due to aging populations and lifestyle factors, supported by rising demand for new treatments, high commercial potential of oncology drugs, and the growing adoption of biomarker-driven trials, have bolstered the prominence of the oncology segment.

The phase III segment is expected to account for the largest share of the phase segment in the US clinical trial services market in 2024.

Based on phase, the US clinical trial services market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV. The Phase III segment is likely to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2029. High patient enrolment, significant financial investment, and increasing complexity in oncology, neurology, and rare disease trials have fueled the growth of the phase III segment.

Key players in the US clinical trial services market include IQVIA Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Fortrea (US), Syneos Health (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Medpace (US), Frontage Labs (US), Pharmaron (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Worldwide Clinical Trials (US), Allucent (US), Premier Research (US), Clario (US), KCR S.A. (US), Rho, Inc. (US) and Advanced Clinical (US) among others.

Study Coverage:

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the US clinical trial services market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; service offerings; key strategies; acquisitions, new service launches, expansions, agreements, and recent developments associated with the US clinical trials services market.

