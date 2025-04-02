Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Supports Recycling Day

Did you know that each year, the U.S. sends more than 146 million tons of waste to landfills? It's estimated that up to 75% of that waste could be recovered or recycled. To visualize, that's enough recyclable material to fill the Hoover Dam 30 times over!

Since its inception in 2018, Global Recycling Day has highlighted the significant environmental and social benefits of recycling, reminding us that even small actions-like recycling cardboard boxes or composting food scraps and yard waste-can help create meaningful change.

Ready to make a difference? Discover practical tips to reduce waste, improve recycling rates, and adopt more sustainable practices by visiting the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s website: Reduce Waste: What You Can Do https://bit.ly/4ivefsj

