02.04.2025
Mission Geo, IGSHPA and GeoExchange Celebrate Second Annual International Geothermal Month

Finanznachrichten News

SPRINGFIELD, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / Mission Geo, an initiative to boost awareness, understanding and adoption of geothermal heating and cooling, joins the industry in celebrating International Geothermal Month, officially designated for April by The International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA) and Geothermal Exchange Organization (GeoExchange).

International Geothermal Month was established in April 2024 as an annual public awareness and outreach effort to spotlight one of the most efficient HVAC technologies available today, the ground source heat pump.

Throughout the month of April, Mission Geo will host a series of webinars in collaboration with GeoExchange showcasing the many benefits of geothermal heat pumps, including cost savings, workforce development, energy efficiency and grid resilience. Stay tuned for notifications on upcoming webinars in this series by following Mission Geo on LinkedIn and keeping an eye on the website.

"International Geothermal Month is a time to celebrate the incredible benefits ground source heat pumps deliver, such as energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and grid resilience, when used to generate heating and cooling for homes and businesses," said Eric Torykian, Executive Director of Mission Geo. "Ground source heat pumps also offer substantial business building opportunities for builders and HVAC contractors, architects and designers, drillers, and engineers."

During International Geothermal Month, Mission Geo will serve as the pre-conference presenting sponsor for NY-GEO 2025, a two-day event for ground source heat pump professionals taking place in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on April 22-24. Pre-conference activities sponsored by Mission Geo include a Geothermal Borehole Drilling showcase and Geothermal Site Tours.

"As we approach Earth Day, we are excited to again recognize April as International Geothermal Month - a time to celebrate the notable advancements made over the last year in our industry," said Jeff Hammond, Executive Director of IGSHPA. "The goal of this celebration is to build momentum for the widespread adoption of ground source heat pump technology by showcasing the vital role it can play in a more sustainable future. This month, we honor the efforts of our partners and everyone in this industry helping accelerate the transition to geothermal heating and cooling solutions."

Ground source heat pumps reliably deliver quality air-conditioning and heating, on demand, in every season. Ground source heat pumps can:

  • Lower energy consumption by approximately 25% to 50% compared to air source heat pump systems

  • Reduce energy consumption and emissions up to 72% compared to standard air-conditioning equipment

  • Deliver heating efficiencies 50% to 70% higher than other heating systems.

For more information about Mission Geo, go to www.missiongeo.org.

About Mission Geo
Mission Geo is a multi-faceted awareness, understanding, and adoption initiative that will help drive market and infrastructure development in the geothermal heating and cooling industry. The initiative will focus on contractors, drillers/excavators, architects/engineers, builders, utilities, policymakers, commercial building owners, and consumers about the advantages and benefits of geothermal heat pump systems over all other HVAC systems.

About GeoExchange
The Geothermal Exchange Organization (GeoExchange) is a non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing public policies that support the adoption of geothermal heating and cooling systems-the world's most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling technology.

About IGSHPA
The International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA) is a non-profit, member-driven organization established in 1987 to advance ground source heat pump (GSHP) technology on local, state/provincial, national, and international levels.

Media Contact:

John O'Hara
Mower
johara@mower.com

SOURCE: Mission Geo



