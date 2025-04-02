ReferU.AI, a Public Benefit Corporation: Seasoned Houston Criminal Defense Attorney Ray Vazquez Partners With ReferU.AI

Former Harris County Felony Prosecutor and U.S. District Court Case Manager Taps AI-Powered Technology to Expand Client Access to Quality Legal Representation

ReferU.AI , a leading legal marketing technology innovator, welcomes Houston-based bilingual criminal defense attorney Ray Vazquez as its latest partner, broadening the platform's mission to connect clients with top-tier legal representation. As a U.S. Marine, former police officer, federal case manager, and felony prosecutor, Vazquez draws on his dynamic background to deliver strong, strategic defenses for individuals facing criminal charges.

Ray Vazquez, Houston-Based Criminal Defense Attorney



"My time working on hundreds of cases-from juvenile to drug crimes to sexual assault and murder-has shown me how critical it is for clients to have a strong advocate who truly understands the nuances of the criminal and juvenile justice system," says Vazquez. "By teaming up with ReferU.AI, I can extend my reach and ensure that more people get the zealous defense they deserve, without a complicated search for quality representation."

A Former Prosecutor and Police Officer Turned Fierce Defender

From his days serving as a police officer and federal case manager to his role as a Harris County Prosecutor, Vazquez has seen every angle of the criminal justice system. This breadth of experience shapes his trial strategies and helps him craft formidable defenses for clients facing serious charges.

Praise from ReferU.AI

"Ray Vazquez personifies the blend of experience and dedication that fuels our mission of delivering smarter results, better representation, and the best outcomes for clients," says Joel Geddis, Founder & CEO of ReferU.AI. "His notable background and firsthand knowledge of law enforcement and prosecution will serve our users well. We're thrilled to welcome him to our platform and believe this partnership will enhance the legal services available to the Houston community."

About ReferU.AI

ReferU.AI was founded in Houston, TX, by serial entrepreneur and tech leader, Joel Geddis. A certified Delaware for Public Benefit C-Corporation, ReferU.AI pledges a portion of its profits to support victims of child abuse and neglect. The company's mission is to provide "Smarter Results, Better Representation, and The Best Outcomes."

About Ray Vazquez

Ray Vazquez is a Houston-based bilingual criminal defense attorney with extensive experience handling federal, state, and juvenile cases. A former Harris County Prosecutor, federal case manager, police officer, and U.S. Marine, Vazquez has unique insight into the criminal justice system and uses that perspective to develop strategic and effective defenses for his clients. He earned his J.D. from South Texas College of Law, where he was on the Dean's List and a Ryan Eaun Memorial Scholarship recipient, after graduating magna cum laude from the University of Houston. Vazquez is admitted to practice in the State Bar of Texas and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Ray Vazquez can be reached at (832) 343-8023 (phone, text, or WhatsApp) and via email at ray@rayvazquezlaw.com . In person meetings are done by appointment only. Hablamos español.

