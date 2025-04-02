Kjell Group AB: Kjell Group publishes final outcome of fully guaranteed rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES OF KJELL GROUP AB (PUBL).

The subscription period for Kjell Group AB (publ)'s ("Kjell Group" or the "Company") rights issue of approximately SEK 199.1 million (the "Rights Issue") ended on 1 April 2025. The outcome of the Rights Issue shows that 27,806,211 shares have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. The remaining 230,151 shares have been allotted to persons who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights. The Rights Issue is therefore fully subscribed.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set at SEK 7.10 per share in Kjell Group.

The outcome shows that 27,806,211 shares, corresponding to approximately 99.2 percent of the shares offered in the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights. The remaining 230,151 shares have been allotted to those who have subscribed for shares without exercise of subscription rights according to the principles outlined in the prospectus, corresponding to approximately 0.8 percent of the shares offered in the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue is therefore fully subscribed and guarantee undertaking have not been utilised.

Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles described in the prospectus. As confirmation of allotment of new shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a contract note will be sent to those who have been allotted shares, which is expected to take place on or about 3 April 2025. No notice will be sent to those who have not been allotted shares. Subscribed and allotted shares must be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allotment and payment in accordance with the procedures of each nominee.

As a result of the Rights Issue, Kjell Group will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 199.1 million prior to deduction of issue costs. Through the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 463,324.94, from SEK 514,805.50 to SEK 978,130.44, and the number of shares in Kjell Group will increase by 28,036,362 shares, from 31,151,514 shares to 59,187,876 shares.

New shares subscribed for with subscription rights are expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (the " SCRO ") around 7 April 2025. Trading in new shares subscribed for with subscription rights is expected to commence around 10 April 2025.

The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) is expected to be 4 April 2025.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is financial advisor, Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. White & case is legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.

Jan Friedman, Chairman of the Board of Directors

+46 (0) 70 5612 422

jan@friedman.se

Kjell Group offers one of the most comprehensive assortment of electronic accessories on the market. The company operates online in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as through 145 service points, including 114 in Sweden and 31 in Norway. Headquartered in Malmö, the company generated SEK 2.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

With Kjell & Company's customer club, which boasts over 3 million members, and its Danish subsidiary AV-Cables, the Group has a unique understanding of people's technology needs. Approximately 1,350 employees work every day to improve lives through technology.

Learn more at kjell.com or kjellgroup.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 17:35 CEST on 2 April 2025.





This information is information that Kjell Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-02 17:35 CEST.

