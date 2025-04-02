April 2nd, 2025

Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of SELECTIRENTE



SELECTIRENTE, a listed real estate company specializing in retail premises in city centers, has announced the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution, advisory services and asset management. This coverage will contribute to the reinforcement of the Company's visibility on the French and international markets.

The first financial report entitled « Aiming higher » (English only), released on March 25, 2025 by Kepler Cheuvreux, is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com, under « Research Public Access », and on www.selectirente.com.



Financial calendar:

06/05/2025 (after close of trading): Q1 2025 business and revenue

27/05/2025: Annual General Meeting

24/07/2025 (after close of trading): H1 2025 business and results



Contacts

Dany ABI AZAR - Chief Financial Officer, Selectirente Gestion - +33 (0)1 69 87 02 00 - dany.abiazar@selectirente.com

Aliénor KUENTZ - SHAN communication agency - +33 (0)6 28 81 30 83 - alienor.kuentz@shan.fr





About SELECTIRENTE

Founded in 1997 at the initiative of SOFIDY and real estate professionals, SELECTIRENTE was listed in 2006 and opted for the SIIC (French REIT) regime on 1 January 2007. SELECTIRENTE is one of the few real estate companies specialising in local retail premises.

SELECTIRENTE is managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, manager and general partner, which in turn relies on the know-how and skills of service provider SOFIDY (part of the Tikehau Capital Group's real estate business) in the fields of asset management, property management and the execution of investment, disinvestment and financing programmes.

With a property portfolio valued at nearly €580 million, over 60% of which is located in Paris, the Company's strategic objective is to develop and increase the value of its city-centre retail assets in the most dynamic French and European cities.

Listed on : Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER) - ISIN: FR0004175842

More information: www.selectirente.com

