Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri establishes a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO

2.4.2025 17:35:00 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELASE 2 APRIL 2025 AT 17:35 (EEST)

Taaleri establishes a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO. The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the company's shareholders and the CEO to increase the company's value in the long-term, to commit the CEO to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest and to offer him a competitive incentive plan based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

The Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 consists of three performance periods, covering the financial years 2025-2027, 2025-2028 and 2025-2029 respectively.

In the plan, the CEO has an opportunity to earn Taaleri's shares based on performance. The performance criteria of the plan are tied to Absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and continuing earnings. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of each performance period.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 278,357 shares of Taaleri, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Taaleri's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the CEO's director's contract terminates before the reward payment.

The CEO is obliged to hold all of the received reward shares until the value of the CEO's total personal shareholding in the Company corresponds to the value of the CEO's gross salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward. Such a number of Taaleri's shares must be held for as long as the CEO remains in position.

