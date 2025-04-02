Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires MITAB i Forsbacka AB

Teqnion AB has acquired all outstanding shares in MITAB i Forsbacka AB.

MITAB has been a trusted provider of cremation installations since 1995, supplying advanced furnaces and related equipment across the Nordic region. With deep expertise in design, construction, and installation, MITAB supports both new builds and renovations of crematoriums. The company offers a comprehensive product line of furnaces with advanced control systems, as well as casket handling and complete ash processing solutions. In addition to equipment, MITAB provides project planning and consulting services to ensure cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions, along with maintenance services for all types of cremation systems.

MITAB was developed by Matts Eriksson, who remains involved in the business. His son, Lars Eriksson, the current CEO, will continue to lead the company under its new ownership.

Over the past three years, MITAB has generated approximately 65 MSEK in revenue with strong margins.

"We have been in discussions with Daniel and Johan for several years, but we never felt ready to let go of MITAB, our life's work. Now, the timing feels right, and we trust Teqnion to carry our legacy forward," say Matts and Lars Eriksson.

"It is an honor to take on MITAB, a company that plays such a vital role in society. We are committed to upholding the trust Matts and Lars have placed in us," says Johan Steene, CEO of Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2025 fiscal year financials.

Read more at https://mitab.org/ and at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, VD, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se

Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14,

169 56 Solna

Phone: +46 (0)8-655 12 00,

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion

Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in many industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. Teqnion's shares TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB is Certified Adviser.