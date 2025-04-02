Shelton, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced today that it will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XV to be held at the Westin Grand Central on April 9-10, 2025.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, will present on Thursday, April 10 at 11:30 AM ET. Register to watch the virtual presentation here. A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will also be posted to the Investor Relations page on the company's website www.acmeunited.com.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap, Safety Made and Elite. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

