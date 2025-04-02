In Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the leaders of Central Asia and the European Union, led by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, are meeting on April 3-4, 2025, to strengthen economic and political cooperation.

The first summit between the five Central Asian countries and the European Union opened tomorrow at the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the participation of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The presence of Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa demonstrates both parties' commitment to building a lasting partnership. This event represents a major opportunity to solidify Uzbekistan's role as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and Central Asia, with the goal of strengthening economic and political cooperation between the two regions.

"The upcoming summit will be truly historic as it will bring together for the first time the leaders of the five Central Asian countries and the EU in one place. Our regions are linked by deep historical roots, coinciding interests, and a common desire for close partnership. We have a clear vision of the agenda of interaction with the European Union, based on almost thirty years of cooperation. Our partnership with the European Union is a two-way relationship from which both sides should benefit. Central Asia can become a reliable partner, capable not only of ensuring stable energy supply but also of making a significant contribution to global decarbonisation. A major area of cooperation lies in the ongoing project, involving Central Asian countries, to create a Green Strategic Corridor through the Caspian and Black Seas to Europe," stated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Discussions will focus on several strategic sectors, including energy, the chemical, pharmaceutical, textile, and electrotechnical industries, construction materials production, agribusiness, mining, and logistics. Among the key projects, the Trans-Caspian multimodal corridor aims to improve Central Asian products' access to European markets through an integrated transport infrastructure combining rail, road, and maritime networks.

Uzbekistan is establishing itself as a key player in relations between Europe and Central Asia. Trade volume with the European Union has significantly increased in recent years, rising from $2.6 billion in 2017 to $6.4 billion in 2024. During this period, Uzbek exports to Europe grew 3.6 times, reaching $1.7 billion, while imports increased to $4.7 billion. Foreign direct investment has also seen a substantial rise, increasing by 77% in 2024 to $4.1 billion compared to $2.3 billion in 2023. At the same time, Uzbekistan is accelerating its sustainable development efforts, with a $1.3 billion investment in waste-to-energy facilities. This program will process 4.7 million tons of solid waste per year and generate 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity by 2027, as part of the Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy, which aims to strengthen urban resilience to climate change.

"In Uzbekistan, we are consistently creating a favourable business environment, developing market institutions, and improving the investment climate. Key steps in this direction include the introduction of a "one-stop-shop" system for foreign investors, the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, and the reduction of the tax burden on businesses. More than 1,000 enterprises with European capital now operate in Uzbekistan, and the total volume of investment projects amounts to €30 billion. One of the key results of the summit will be the signing of the Samarkand Declaration, which will reflect the common aspiration of the parties to establish a strategic partnership. This declaration will not only consolidate the agreements reached, but will also lay the foundation for deepening ties between our regions," emphasized Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402163826/en/

Contacts:

Press service of the embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in France dj.mutalov@ouzbekistan.fr