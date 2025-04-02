Veritonic Case Study Highlights the Power of In-Game Audio Ads and the Evolving Gaming Audience

A new audio brand lift study by leading audio research and analytics platform Veritonic, in partnership with Audiomob, reveals insights that challenge outdated assumptions about mobile gamers and their advertising preferences. Unlike traditional surveys, this study surveyed individuals who had directly experienced Audiomob's in-game audio ads. Responses were collected from users who had heard or interacted with the actual ad format, ensuring that the feedback came from qualified, contextually relevant participants.

The study, based on 37 million audio ad impressions, highlights the effectiveness of non-intrusive audio ads and the evolving nature of the gaming audience.

Key Findings:

Gaming is for Everyone : 93% of respondents play mobile games weekly, with strong representation across age groups and genders. The stereotype of gamers as teenage boys no longer applies.

: 93% of respondents play mobile games weekly, with strong representation across age groups and genders. The stereotype of gamers as teenage boys no longer applies. Ad Tolerance is Shifting : 54% of respondents preferred non-intrusive audio ads over interruptive video formats. Audiomob's format keeps players engaged, with 42% continuing to play during the ad.

: 54% of respondents preferred non-intrusive audio ads over interruptive video formats. Audiomob's format keeps players engaged, with 42% continuing to play during the ad. Gaming is Gender-Inclusive : A significant proportion of respondents were female, further disproving outdated assumptions about the gaming demographic.

: A significant proportion of respondents were female, further disproving outdated assumptions about the gaming demographic. Cross-Generational Appeal : The findings show that audio ads in games resonate across age groups, broadening reach for advertisers.

: The findings show that audio ads in games resonate across age groups, broadening reach for advertisers. Audio is Preferred: Only 9% of gamers preferred video ads over audio. This affirms the appetite for ad formats that enhance rather than disrupt.

The study also revealed that 30% of respondents recalled hearing in-game ads, outperforming recall rates for podcasts (6%) and music streaming platforms (5%).

"These findings highlight the value of respectful, non-intrusive audio ads in mobile gaming," said Christian Facey, CEO Co-Founder at Audiomob. "Our technology allows brands to connect with a diverse, highly engaged audience without interrupting the experience."

In addition to brand recall, the study measured consumer intent. 34% of gamers reported taking action or seeking more information after hearing an in-game audio ad. This demonstrates how the format doesn't just generate awareness, but drives engagement.

"This study underscores the qualified power of audio in mobile gaming," said Damian Scragg, GM of International at Veritonic. "These are not passive listeners; they're verified recipients of the ad format, which makes these findings all the more impactful."

Audiomob's patented, non-intrusive technology continues to gain momentum as mobile gaming grows across age brackets. With 52% of respondents saying gaming is the place they're most likely to engage with ads, the channel is fast becoming a dominant force in digital marketing.

To view the full white paper, visit https://info.veritonic.com/audiomob-veritonic-whitepaper-in-game-ads

About Audiomob

Founded by Christian Facey and Wilfrid Obeng, Audiomob is revolutionising mobile gaming with the world's first non-intrusive in-game audio ads. The London-based start-up is helping brands reach millions of gamers worldwide, creating new opportunities to engage diverse audiences while maintaining a seamless gaming experience. For more information, visit audiomob.com

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio analytics and research platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402502784/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Veritonic

Kristin Charron

VP, Marketing

kcharron@veritonic.com

Audiomob

Shannon Maguire

Head of Marketing

Shannon@audiomob.com