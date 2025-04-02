Axis unveils latest innovations, including a cutting-edge recording server, multifunctional network display speakers, and smart air quality sensors that mark entry into a new product category

Axis Communications, the industry leader in video surveillance, today announced a range of new intelligent edge devices and solutions designed to harness the full potential of IoT for enhanced security, business intelligence, and operational efficiencies. Unveiled at the International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC West) in Las Vegas, NV, new Axis innovations include a state-of-the-art recording server optimized for AI-based analytics, multifunctional network speakers with text display, a programmable network strobe speaker with pre-installed audio analytics and its new class of precision air quality sensors. These additions enhance Axis' comprehensive surveillance and real-time monitoring solutions-reflecting the innovation, quality, and performance the company is known for-while expanding capabilities at the network edge.

Axis Communications announces a range of new intelligent edge devices and solutions at ISC West 2025, including (l-5) AXIS S1228 AI-Optimized Server, AXIS D4200-VE Strobe Speaker, AXIS C1710 Network Display Speaker, AXIS D6210 Air Quality Sensor, and AXIS C1720 Network Display Speaker.

"Today's businesses require actionable insights for data-driven decisions, making edge intelligence more important than ever for data processing," said Fredrik Nilsson, Vice President, Americas, Axis Communications. "At Axis, we design our devices to integrate seamlessly, so users can get more from their data without the complexity. Our latest solutions highlight how we're taking interoperability to the next level to help businesses uncover insights and streamline operations by leveraging powerful intelligence at the edge."

Advancing IoT Innovation: Open Architecture, Seamless Integration and AI-Driven Solutions

Axis' latest offering marks a notable step forward in enhancing IoT capabilities with innovations that span from the edge to on-prem and cloud solutions. At the core of all Axis solutions lies its hallmark open architecture, enabling seamless integration with a broad ecosystem of partner applications and third-party technologies. This flexibility not only expands capabilities but also empowers tailored solutions, ensuring interoperability across the full range of Axis technologies.

The new AXIS S1228 AI-Optimized Server delivers advanced analytics, including AI-powered free-text search, to streamline identification and response processes. Working in tandem with AXIS Camera Station Pro, the S1228 optimizes tools like Smart Search 2, which is powered by AI natural language models. This integration enables businesses to extract deeper insights, accelerate video forensics, and automate responses. Together, these innovations significantly improve security, business intelligence, and operational efficiency across the entire infrastructure.

Meanwhile, powerful edge devices such as the new network strobe speaker elevate communication with built-in audio analytics that automatically detect sounds and trigger responses. New devices like Axis' environmental sensors-monitoring for temperature, humidity, CO2, VOCs, smoking, vaping and more-provide valuable new data streams that integrate with existing systems to enhance safety, business intelligence, and operational efficiency. Overall, the company remains focused on shaping the future of IoT, driving smarter, safer solutions through openness, flexibility, and scalability.

The latest innovations from Axis Communications will be showcased at ISC West 2025, including:

Analytics optimized server enhances video surveillance capabilities

The AXIS S1228 AI-Optimized Server allows businesses to get the most out of their advanced analytics applications, including the free text search capabilities in AXIS Camera Station Pro Smart search. This ensures users can easily search through video footage from multiple cameras and quickly identify moving objects. The AXIS S1228 Rack AI can handle up to 15 times more detections than a standard server (depending on scene and resolution).

Key benefits include:

Optimization for Smart search and free text search

Designed for use in busy scenes and multi-camera installations

28 AXIS Camera Station Pro licenses with 12 TB storage

Extensive support and 5-year warranty

In addition to providing lightning-fast Smart search results, the new server can engage actions or notifications based on free text search and pre-classified triggers, such as activating speakers, strobing lights, or alarms when a delivery truck enters the property.

The recording server will be available through Axis distribution channels in April 2025 at an MSRP of $10,499 USD.

Multifunctional display speakers provide combined visual and audio alerts

The AXIS C1710 Network Display Speaker and the dual-sided corridor model, AXIS C1720 Network Display Speaker, are designed to reach more people than standard, audio-only models. These devices feature an attention-grabbing strobe bar, powerful speakers, and a color text display to help raise the bar for clear public address in schools, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and other protected areas. Built on open standards, network display speakers can integrate with third-party mass notification systems to ensure effective communication when it matters most.

Key features include:

Combined speaker, display, and strobe capabilities

Two-way audio with echo cancellation to enhance communication

Ease of integration and scaling

Remote health monitoring capabilities

Content prioritization and audio zoning to enable custom messaging

The AXIS C1710 and AXIS C1720 are designed for easy wall and ceiling mounting. Both the display and strobe features are customizable and offer users a variety of colors and animations to meet their specific needs.

The AXIS C1710 and AXIS C1720 speakers will be available through Axis distribution channels starting in June 2025, with an MSRP of $1,599 and $1,899 USD, respectively.

Powerful all-in-one strobe and speaker

This multi-purpose audio-visual signaling device enables live and pre-recorded audio and alarm sounds. It supports AXIS Audio Manager enabling zone management, and the possibility to schedule content and provide it where needed. AXIS D4200-VE comes with AXIS Audio Analytics pre-installed, allowing the devices to automatically detect sounds and trigger the appropriate alert and response.

Key features include:

Multiple LED colors and custom audio

Built-in speaker with two-way audio

AXIS Audio Manager support

PoE out to power additional devices

IP66-, NEMA-4X- and IK09-rated

The device offers cost-efficient installation, configuration, and maintenance, and scheduled health checks reduce cost over the device's full lifecycle.

The recording server will be available through Axis distribution channels April 30, 2025, at an MSRP of $899 USD.

New sensor seamlessly adds indoor air quality monitoring to Axis devices

The AXIS D6210 Air Quality Sensor helps ensure healthy indoor environments by detecting air pollutants like particle matter, smoke and other potentially hazardous elements as well as monitoring relative humidity and temperature. The device can trigger an event when pre-defined thresholds are breached, allowing organizations to maintain control over their indoor environments.

Key features include:

Indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring

Vaping and smoking detection

Ability to trigger automatic actions

Can integrate with other Axis devices via portcast

This device allows organizations to expand and enhance their systems by monitoring and managing air quality. The AXIS D6210 leverages portcast technology, enabling seamless integration with certain other Axis IP devices such as cameras and strobes, or used in combination with speakers. By eliminating the need for separate cabling, portcast simplifies installation and streamlines the setup process. With this unified system, organizations can automatically trigger actions in response to detections, significantly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations.

Later this year, Axis will launch the next in its series of environmental sensors: AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor. Building on the capabilities of AXIS D6210, this standalone model will offer enhanced air quality sensing with new features and functionality.

The AXIS D6210 Air Quality Sensor will be available through Axis distribution channels May 2025 at an MSRP of $399 USD.

Axis Communications will demo its AXIS S1228 AI-Optimized Server, AXIS C1710 and C1720 Network Display Speakers, AXIS D4200-VE Network Strobe Speaker, and AXIS D6210 Air Quality Sensor-alongside its broader product and solution offering-at ISC West, booth #14051, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, April 2 4, 2025.

For additional information about Axis Communications and our entire portfolio of intelligent network solutions, please visit www.axis.com or connect with an Axis representative.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by improving security, safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers video surveillance, access control, intercoms, and audio solutions. These are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 5,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. The company has a global network of more than 35 Axis Experience Centers (AECs), with 18 locations across the Americas. These AECs provide partners and customers with the opportunity to experience Axis and partner solutions firsthand, collaborate and consult on integrated solutions to drive innovation. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

