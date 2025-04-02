Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary Growth of Over 400% in the First Quarter of 2025

SANTA MONICA, CA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that after a sensational second year in the United States with sales of over $104.5 million, Olive Tree People continued to grow by over 400% in the first quarter of 2025.

Founder Thomas Lommel: "We expect many new highlights in 2025, such as the opening of our unique Olive Tree People Experience stores, the expansion into Canada and Europe, and the presentations of our Olive Rose brand with many other products such as blushes, contour concealers, etc. at New York Fashion Week in September 2025.

"We also plan to launch additional Oliveda products both inside and topically, as well as the presentations of a completely new pet brand at the end of 2025.

"In order to sustainably serve this growth, we already acquired additional land with 1,580 150-year-old mountain olive trees in the first quarter of 2025. These, like all our other 31,000-plus mountain olive trees, will now be eco-certified so that they can then be put into production.

"We will continue to intensify our waterless beauty education because we believe that every one of the approximately 169 million women in the U.S. and beyond deserve to learn the difference between waterless beauty and conventional beauty.

"For this reason, we have planned several photo shoots in April and May, such as our Vanity Fair shoot in April 2025 and the Vogue treehouse shoot in May 2025.

"We bring the water that we don't use in our products to the people in Africa by building water wells on site, and we began building more wells in the first quarter of 2025."

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called "The Next Big Thing" in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.



