Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - As the world's first and most respected Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis has set the global benchmark for excellence in economic citizenship for over four decades. The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that the CBI Programme maintains its standards - emphasising transparency, compliance, and the highest levels of due diligence.





The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has enacted a Zero-Tolerance Policy to eliminate unethical practices within its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Any entity found underselling, misrepresenting, or engaging in unauthorised marketing of the Programme will face immediate blacklisting and legal action under St. Kitts and Nevis law.

The Government has taken decisive action to protect the integrity of its CBI Programme by permanently blacklisting licensed international marketing agents (IMA) from all CBI-related activities as they have transgressed the laws of the country. This decision, effective immediately, follows a thorough investigation that uncovered persistent and substantial violations of the Programme's regulations.

St. Kitts and Nevis has been clear and resolute in its stance against the discounting of citizenship applications. This issue has long been an underlying challenge in the industry, prompting the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to take a leadership role in addressing it. By spearheading the Memorandum of Agreement in March 2024 to establish a minimum investment threshold, the Government has set a precedent for transparency and good governance, ensuring that the value and credibility of the CBI Programme remain uncompromised. This initiative underscores the nation's commitment to maintaining the highest standards while fostering trust and confidence among stakeholders worldwide.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) will increase its oversight to ensure that all authorised agents, service providers, and stakeholders adhere strictly to the legal and ethical guidelines governing the Programme.

Strict Enforcement and Consequences

The following actions will be taken against any entity or individual violating the policy:

• Automatic blacklisting, permanently barring them from any future association with the CBI Programme.

•Legal prosecution under St. Kitts and Nevis laws, ensuring accountability and deterrence.

The recent blacklisting of IMAs is a decision that signals the Government's unwavering stance on accountability and regulatory enforcement. The investigation revealed clear breaches of the Programme's stringent guidelines, necessitating immediate and permanent action to protect the credibility of the nation's economic citizenship framework.

The decision to permanently blacklist these transgressors from all St. Kitts and Nevis CBI activities emanates from the substantiated breaches of the Programme's regulations.

A Call for Compliance

The Government advises all stakeholders to uphold the highest ethical standards and warns that any deviation will result in severe repercussions. Prospective investors are encouraged to verify offers through officially accredited channels to ensure authenticity and compliance.

The CIU will continue rigorously monitoring market practices and take swift action against violations.

A Commitment to Integrity and Excellence

Over the past year, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has implemented transformative policies to fortify its CBI Programme. These reforms are designed to enhance due diligence, prevent misconduct, and align the Programme with international best practices. The CIU, now a dedicated corporate body, continues to rigorously enforce regulations that ensure only the most reputable and compliant partners operate within the Programme.

Ensuring the Future of the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme

This latest action is part of a broader strategy to safeguard the Programme's reputation and sustainability. By eliminating non-compliant actors, the Government ensures that all stakeholders-applicants, agents, and international partners-can have complete confidence in the integrity of the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme.

The decision to permanently blacklist these companies reinforces the country's commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance in the investment migration industry. As the CBI Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to evolve, the Government remains dedicated to innovation, security, and excellence.

The message to the global community is clear: St. Kitts and Nevis will not compromise on its principles, and those who fail to meet the Programme's rigorous standards will face the necessary consequences.

