Owen Mumford Introduces UnifineOTC Pen Needles: A Cash-Pay Solution for Pharmacies

Owen Mumford is pleased to announce the launch of UnifineOTC, a new line of over-the-counter pen needles designed to help pharmacies better serve patients managing diabetes amid increasing out-of-pocket healthcare costs. With a low MSRP and trusted Unifine® quality, this offering creates a valuable opportunity for pharmacy teams to simplify operations while supporting patients facing coverage challenges.

UnifineOTC eliminates the complexities of insurance billing, offering a reliable solution for patients with high copayments, high deductibles, or who are uninsured or underinsured. By removing coverage-related barriers, pharmacies can support patients more efficiently and ensure access to high-quality diabetes care products.

"As the cost of insulin has decreased, the price of the needles required to administer these medications has only risen. Ironically, some insured patients now pay more for the needles than the insulin itself. This simply doesn't add up," according to Casey Pflieger, Sr. Director of Pharmacy Services. "UnifineOTC offers an affordable and accessible cash alternative for patients, while also ensuring pharmacies remain financially viable."

Available in both 4mm x 32G and 5mm x 31G sizes, UnifineOTC is offered in 100-count and 50-count configurations to meet a variety of dispensing and budget needs. The pen needles maintain the same level of quality and performance healthcare professionals expect from the Unifine brand-now available in a straightforward, cash-only format that fits seamlessly into pharmacy workflows.

