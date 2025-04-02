FirstTeam Real Estate Partners With Maxa Designs to Elevate Agent Marketing With Cutting-Edge Design Automation

FirstTeam? Real Estate, a leading independent real estate brokerage, has announced a strategic partnership with Maxa Designs, a premier brand and marketing platform, to enhance its agents' marketing capabilities. This collaboration empowers FirstTeam agents with a seamless, on-demand design experience, ensuring their marketing efforts are high-quality, efficient, and scalable.

FirstTeam? Real Estate Partners with Maxa Designs to Elevate Agent Marketing

With a deep commitment to innovation and agent success, FirstTeam identified Maxa as the ideal partner to simplify and elevate the design process. The integration will provide agents with instant access to fully branded, customizable marketing materials-allowing them to focus on what they do best: serving their clients and growing their business.

"'Behind the Agent' isn't just a slogan-it's our core philosophy at FirstTeam," said Lauren Henss, VP of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives. "We're constantly seeking innovative tech solutions that enhance the agent experience, and Maxa was the perfect choice to take our marketing efforts to the next level by automating design creation and delivery at scale."

Through Maxa's advanced design automation and user-friendly platform, First Team agents will be able to produce premium-quality marketing collateral effortlessly, maintaining a strong, consistent brand presence across digital and print channels.

"Our commitment to putting agents first means providing them with the most advanced tools and technology in the industry," added Michele Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of FirstTeam? Real Estate. "By integrating Maxa into our tech stack, we're continuing to transform ambitious individuals into market leaders through innovative solutions that streamline their business and amplify their success."

James Wong, Founder and CEO of Maxa Designs, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "At Maxa, our mission is to empower real estate professionals with exceptional branding and marketing tools. Partnering with FirstTeam-a brokerage that prioritizes agent success-aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we're making high-quality design more accessible, efficient, and impactful for their entire network."

This collaboration marks another milestone in FirstTeam Real Estate's dedication to providing agents with industry-leading resources. It further solidifies its reputation as a brokerage that truly stands behind its Behind the Agent philosophy, prioritizing innovation, technology, and agent success.

FirstTeam? Real Estate is a premier real estate brokerage, and a founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World?(Leading RE), boasting a near 50-year legacy of excellence and market leadership. Since 1976, FirstTeam has earned the trust of more than 250,000 buyers and sellers, solidifying its reputation as one of the largest brokerages.

