Introducing the CSRHub CSRD Readiness Calculator

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is bringing significant changes to sustainability reporting in Europe. Companies operating in the EU-or doing business with EU-based organizations-will soon be required to comply with stricter ESG disclosure requirements. The exact timeline and reporting indicators are still evolving, but the EU's objective is clear: companies must capture and report sustainability data to be evaluated based on environmental and social performance.

To help businesses prepare, CSRHub has developed the CSRHub CSRD Readiness Calculator-a tool designed to assess how well companies align with CSRD reporting standards.

See our new page describing the CSRD Readiness Calculator options here.

CSRHub's CSRD Readiness Calculator helps companies:

Estimate CSRD performance using external ESG data

Identify gaps in sustainability reporting

Benchmark performance against industry peers

This tool is available in two versions:

The Free Trial is ideal for companies seeking a quick, one-time snapshot of their CSRD alignment. It delivers a high-level estimate based on CSRHub's external ESG data, helping users understand their baseline position.

The Professional Version is built for organizations that need deeper insights and ongoing analysis. It allows benchmarking against up to 1,000 companies, includes in-depth materiality analysis, and offers Excel export capabilities-making it a powerful solution for compliance teams preparing formal CSRD reports.

Why CSRD Compliance Matters

The CSRD directive will impact thousands of companies worldwide, including non-EU businesses that operate in European markets. Non-compliance could affect corporate reputation, investment opportunities, and regulatory standing.

CSRHub's Readiness Calculator simplifies the process by mapping ESG performance data to CSRD's 35 top-level reporting categories. The result can be used to spot compliance weaknesses and improve readiness for CSRD reporting.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 57,528 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 38,833 companies from 134 industries in 156 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 967 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance. Interested in learning more about CSRHub? Click here.

